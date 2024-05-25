Best & worst of SmackDown (May 24, 2024): Gunther's first ever feud; former champion denied title match & more

The intensity was at its peak on WWE SmackDown before King and Queen of the Ring. The finalists for the tournaments were determined in a nail-biting set of semi-final matches.

AJ Styles and LA Knight were present on the blue brand despite being left off the premium live event card. This leaves one to ponder whether their reaction from the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia could trigger a push at the event.

Let's take a look at the best and worst from the latest edition of SmackDown:

Best: Cody Rhodes rips into Logan Paul ahead of their title match on SmackDown

Logan Paul had the world fooled when he claimed to surrender his brass knuckles, a weapon he has used in almost all of his matches, ahead of his Cody Rhodes feud.

The US Champion interrupted The American Nightmare on the blue brand this week. Logan Paul exclaimed how he had turned over a new leaf and would not try any illegal tactics in their bout. However, the Undisputed WWE Champion was a step ahead of him and referee Ryan Tran stepped in to complete a quick check instigated by Logan Paul.

In a not so surprising turn of events, The Maverick ended up getting frisked only for the WWE official to find a set of brass knuckles in his pocket. Rhodes called him out for the incident, stating that his words were unbelievable until Logan Paul took wrestling seriously. He also added that his opponent needed to stop being a part-timer and being dedicated to wrestling before stepping foot in the ring with him to take away his Undisputed WWE Title.

Worst: Nia Jax's predictable win on SmackDown to proceed to the King and Queen of the Ring final

Nia Jax defeated Bianca Belair on SmackDown to earn her spot in the WWE King and Queen of the Ring final.

Jax faced Belair's tag team partner, Jade Cargill to reach this point. The Women's Tag Team Champions gel well with each other, leading to their impressive reign since WrestleMania 40. This proved crucial in deciding the winner tonight, is spite of The EST of WWE and Jade Cargill's rapport.

However, it is important to note that Nia Jax has undergone a transformation since her return, especially with regard to her in-ring performance. If she can defeat Lyra Valkyria at the upcoming premium live event, The Irresistible Force will get a title shot against Bayley for an opportunity to win her 2nd singles WWE title.

Best: Randy Orton gets a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship

Randy Orton has competed in a few title matches ever since his heroic return in November last year. The Viper was the victor on SmackDown and will face Gunther in the King of the Ring final on May 25, 2024. The Ring General chopped his way to the last round and defeated Jey Uso on RAW.

The Viper defeated Tama Tonga to procure his spot in the King of the Ring final. The winner of the match will earn a title shot on their respective brands. If The Viper wins, he will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The last time Randy Orton held the WWE title was in 2020. The wrestling veteran has come a long way in his career. More so, the history he shares with Cody Rhodes adds to the intrigue in their potential feud. The American Nightmare started his WWE main roster run as The Viper's protege, making their rivalry decades later a much storied one.

Rhodes defended his title against AJ Styles at Backlash: France earlier this month. If he is to set foot in the ring with Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam, their rivalry would come full circle in light of their wrestling careers being intertwined with each other.

