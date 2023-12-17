CM Punk to face top star he has history with on WWE RAW before Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk's WWE homecoming story is set to unravel its next phase as the company has seemingly decided to shift gears. Punk has officially announced himself as a participant in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

However, the January premium live event still has over a month to go, and the Straight Edge Superstar could be involved in a short-term feud ahead of that. He could face a top star on Monday Night RAW with whom he has a history. The name in question is none other than Dominik Mysterio.

WWE has advertised matches between these two superstars at a couple of house shows at the end of this month. This could be a major clue that the company might be contemplating a potential feud between them on the main roster before Royal Rumble. The possibility of it happening is quite good, as both have a history.

CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio's history dates back to 2010, when the former involved the entire Mysterio family in his rivalry with Rey Mysterio. In a segment, Punk accused Dominik, who was a child back then, of being aware of the fact that his father was a coward.

The two superstars could turn back the clock now that The Second City Saint is back home. Dirty Dom and Punk were also involved in a heated exchange of words on social media after the latter's return. Therefore, there's a good possibility that CM Punk could face the 26-year-old on WWE RAW.

Exploring possible date when CM Punk could face Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

The Stamford-based company has advertised Punk vs. Dominik for two live events on December 26 and 30 this month as part of WWE's Live Holiday Tour. This could lead to the 45-year-old's first match on WWE programming after his return.

During his appearance at Friday's CFFC 128 event in Atlantic City, CM Punk hyped his upcoming match at the two house shows. Punk stated that he has been waiting to hit Dominik Mysterio since the latter was eight years old.

This could possibly herald Punk's first feud on the red brand as the two superstars could lock horns on the Day One edition of WWE RAW on January 1. It is because the company has been hyping the episode, as it will be the first show of 2024.

Hence, the Stamford-based promotion could make it a monumental edition of Monday Night RAW by having CM Punk wrestle his first match on WWE programming after a decade.

