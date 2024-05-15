Drew McIntyre details how he forced WWE RAW locker room to step up; makes bold claim

WWE star Drew McIntyre has sent a bold message to the RAW locker room today on social media. The Scottish Warrior was supposed to compete in the King of the Ring Tournament but was pulled last week due to injury.

Drew McIntyre took to his X/Twitter account today to send a message to several WWE Superstars. He claimed Seth Rollins was his best against him, Jey Uso had to use more than two moves, CM Punk is trying to prove he isn't washed against him, and Damian Priest finally showed he can cut a promo with him this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

McIntyre took credit for everyone else's success in the message and claimed that he was the one who was bringing out the best in others in the company.

"Seth Rollins - took himself beyond the limit against me. Jey Uso - Had to use more than 2 moves against me. CM Punk - Is showing he ain’t washed (he is) against me. Damian Priest - Finally proved he has some chops… against me. I’m the one setting the bar on RAW. I’m bringing out the best in others. The Champion without my championship. Stop me when I’m telling lies," he wrote.

Former WWE writer claims Drew McIntyre should have attacked Judgment Day member on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes Drew McIntyre should have attacked World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest during their promo on WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo shared his reaction to the promo between McIntyre and Priest. He noted that the promotion appears to be slowly turning The Judgment Day member babyface and wished the company had McIntyre attack the champion on WWE RAW to get some heat from the crowd.

"Obviously, in the first segment, we are trying to set up slowly but surely Damian Priest as a babyface. Because now he came out opposite Drew, and now it's kind of him against Judgment Day. Again, you had an opportunity for Drew to get heat on Damian Priest when he left the ring, but no, what did we have, bro? We have an in-ring promo that has ended the same exact way for the last six months, with a mic drop. Every single one of them ends with a mic drop. So you had an opportunity to get heat at the beginning, you had the opportunity to get heat at the end, and gues what? You got no heat." [From 03:31 to 04:42]

Jey Uso replaced McIntyre in the tournament and is doing well so far. Main Event Jey defeated Ilja Dragunov this past Monday night in the main event of WWE RAW and is set to battle Gunther next week.

The winner of the match will advance to the finals at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia on May 25.