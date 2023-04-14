WWE News Roundup: Former Champion wants a match against Roman Reigns, Top star talks about retirement, Current faction to add more members?

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup, where we bring you all the top news from the world of sports entertainment. In today's piece, we will cover important news regarding names like Roman Reigns, John Cena, Randy Orton, and others.

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable in WWE for nearly three years, begging the question of who can dethrone The Tribal Chief. Cody Rhodes was inches away from making history at WrestleMania 39 but The Bloodline's numbers advantage proved too much for The American Nightmare.

#5. Disco Inferno believes Randy Orton has the potential to defeat Roman Reigns

Despite Cody Rhodes falling short at WrestleMania 39, many believe that the former AEW star will be the one to usurp The Head of the Table in the end.

However, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno feels that Randy Orton is a viable candidate to end Reigns' historic run:

"I'll be honest. I don't know if Cody, everybody was assuming Cody was going to beat Roman. He might not be the guy to beat Roman! I would like to see how hot Randy Orton is when he comes back because Randy is a guy who can beat Roman and get a huge pop," said Disco Inferno.

Randy Orton is no stranger to standing across the ring from Roman Reigns. The two have had a heated feud in the past but haven't faced each other on WWE TV programming in nearly eight years.

#4. Xavier Woods revealed his retirement plans

Xavier Woods has been a part of WWE since 2010. The SmackDown star is hugely popular among fans and is a multiple-time champion.

While he still has a lot to give inside the squared circle, the 36-year-old star opened up about his retirement plans during a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling:

"I'm very, very focused on what happens after wrestling as well as what happens right now... Honestly, and I don't know, we don't talk about this much. I was just talking about it with one of my buddies in there. We never talk about what the exit process is like. You know, lots of people get stuck in feeling like they have to be destroying their bodies in order to, you know, make money and pay mortgage, all those types of things and I want to really explore what is that transition like. How to make that easier for people because it's difficult," he said.

#3. Konnan believes current WWE faction needs more members

Rey Mysterio recently joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma to reform the Latino World Order. While the group already has five members, wrestling veteran Konnan believes they need to further bolster their ranks:

"Fantasma is going to be great. Zelina should be really good too. I think that's a good little group right there. To me, they need a couple more members, but it's a good place to start." H/T [Wrestling News]

#2. Teddy Long says he only enjoys watching The Bloodline

Many veterans have been critical of modern pro wrestling in the last few years, with Bret Hart recently stating that it is "phony" and "pathetic."

Teddy Long seems to agree with The Hitman's comments, stating that only The Bloodline manages to capture his attention:

"The only good thing that caught my attention was The Bloodline. I really enjoyed watching that, and I'm still enjoying it. But like I said, with AEW, I don't watch any of it, and I don't plan to watch it. And I agree with Bret; there's no selling no more. You hit somebody; somebody would jump right up like it never happened. Nobody wants to be real anymore," said Teddy Long.

#1. Current WWE star wants a shot at Roman Reigns

Over the course of the last three years, Roman Reigns has defeated a plethora of stars. However, his match against Xavier Woods on an edition of WWE SmackDown ended in No Contest after The Bloodline attacked the 36-year-old.

In a recent interview with What Culture Wrestling, Woods disclosed that he believes he should get a shot at Reigns for ending his winning streak:

"The fact that I won King of the Ring by beating a former Intercontinental Champion in Ricochet, by beating a former Heavyweight Champion in Jinder Mahal, while beating the first-ever Universal Champion in Finn Balor and then going on to defeat each of The Usos in singles competition and then be the only man, sorry because Seth Rollins but we'll talk about that one but not mine. I'm the first man to break Roman Reigns' two-year winning streak," he said.

Xavier Woods has called out WWE numerous times in the past for ignoring his victory against Roman Reigns. The star believes he won the match via DQ.

