WWE News Roundup: Details on Drew McIntyre leaving because of monetary issues, Major name has surprisingly been suspended by the company

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest and most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we look at news revolving around top names like Drew McIntyre, Grayson Waller, and Jey Uso.

Drew McIntyre realized his destiny when he became the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36. However, his road to reaching that point wasn't easy. He was released by WWE early on and made a name for himself in the indie scenes and in Impact Wrestling. We will talk about why he left Impact, among other interesting topics:

3) Drew McIntyre left Impact Wrestling because of monetary issues

After being released by WWE in 2014, The Scottish Warrior joined Impact Wrestling in 2015. He became a world champion there and was the biggest star in the promotion. His feud with Bobby Lashley is still considered one of the most iconic rivalries in Impact. Speaking on My World, Jeff Jarrett revealed why he eventually left the company:

“I saw him as a guy that could kinda lead the charge,” Jarrett added. “But I also knew we can’t afford him.”

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE soon after leaving Impact Wrestling. The former WWE Champion initially joined NXT and became the top champion in the developmental brand before finally returning to the main roster. After an unforgettable stint on the main roster, he finally became a top star after winning the 2020 Royal Rumble match.

2) Grayson Waller has been suspended for his altercation with Shawn Michaels

NXT Superstar Grayson Waller has been suspended by WWE after he disrespected Shawn Michaels during the Vengeance Day media call. After losing to Bron Breakker at the event, the Australian interrupted Michaels during a media call, asking what he needed to be 'his guy.' Waller was escorted out by Matt Bloom, and the company announced his suspension a few days later

"Definitely has nothing to do with what I said to him at gorilla or my tweet earlier, " tweeted Waller.

In his tweet above, AJ Styles' former rival responded to the announcement of his suspension by the company. It is surprising that a top name like Waller has been suspended for disrupting a media call. While no confirmation has been given yet, it does look like the suspension is storyline driven.

1) WWE Superstar Jey Uso breaks silence after being absent on SmackDown

Tag Team Champion Jey Uso walked out on The Bloodline when Roman Reigns and his brothers attacked Sami Zayn at Royal Rumble. Over the past few weeks, Uso developed a close bond with Zayn and was seemingly unhappy with the tension that erupted between his family and the former Bloodline member Sami Zayn.

He was absent on SmackDown as well, much to the ire of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His twin brother Jimmy Uso had stated that Jey had not contacted him, and the two haven't spoken since the incident took place. However, Jey stated on Instagram that he is "Riding thru the city... is where I be...,". He is scheduled to defend the Tag Team titles next week against Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

