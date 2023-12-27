WWE to split the Tag Team Championship at Royal Rumble 2024? Analyzing the possibility

WWE has brought significant changes in 2023 in regard to the championships. The company has eradicated the old titles and introduced new ones in order to negate the idea of brand-specific titles.

However, the only titles left off from this revolutionary move are the RAW and SmackDown Tag Titles, collectively considered the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship following the unification in May 2022. There's a good possibility that the company splits those titles, seemingly at Royal Rumble 2024.

The promotion could make that move in order to create more opportunities for both rosters. Those titles could be separated and replaced with new Tag Team Championship for both RAW and SmackDown. BWE reported that WWE is contemplating splitting the titles in the buildup to WrestleMania.

Therefore, Royal Rumble could be the perfect place where Triple H pulls the trigger as the premium live event officially heralds the Road to WrestleMania. Currently, WWE is in a dilemma regarding the situation, as some people backstage agree with the idea while others are not in favor of it.

Is WWE preparing new stars for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship?

The Judgment Day is currently the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. However, Damian Priest and Finn Balor are destined to lose the titles at some point. The company might have furtively started building a duo for a massive push for the Tag Titles. The name in question is The Creed Brothers.

They received a title shot for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship within just a month of their main roster debut. It hints that the company envisions huge plans for them going forward. The Creed Brothers delivered a spectacular match against The Judgment Day last week on RAW.

However, the match ended in a controversial fashion as Julius Creed was pinned by Finn Balor, despite Creed's shoulders being up before the referee's three count. While many considered it a botch, it could be a pre-planned move by the company to give the duo another opportunity.

There's a good possibility that this angle was planned for huge things that could unfold in the coming time, as the company might be preparing the duo for a massive push in the Tag Team division. They could eventually go on to win the Tag Titles at some point in the Stamford-based company.