Lukaku four-timer as fine Everton run continues amid goal feast

by Reuters News 04 Feb 2017, 22:44 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Everton v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Goodison Park - 4/2/17 Everton's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

REUTERS - Romelu Lukaku scored after just 30 seconds, equalling the fastest goal in the Premier League this season, and went on to hammer in four as Everton beat struggling Bournemouth 6-3 amid a goal glut at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Lukaku's first minute left-footer matched Pedro's 30-second goal for Chelsea against Manchester United but the Belgian was far from finished, making the second for James McCarthy and completing a double himself when he latched on to a careless Simon Francis back pass.

Three down at halftime, Bournemouth, without a win in 2017, improved dramatically in the second half, Josh King reducing the deficit just before the hour after fine work from Jack Wilshere and adding another 10 minutes later with a sharp finish.

Yet the hungry Lukaku struck twice more in the final 10 minutes to take his season's league tally to 16, making him the top-flight's leading marksman as Ronald Koeman celebrated his 100th Premier League match as a manager.

Bournemouth's Harry Arter made it 5-3 in the 90th minute but Everton had the final word when Ross Barkley tapped home the ninth goal of the afternoon four minutes into stoppage time.

