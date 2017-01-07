Transfer news and rumours of the day: 7th January, 2017

We bring to you all the transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Football Transfer Roundup 07 Jan 2017, 21:25 IST

The speculation regarding his future persists

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. We are a few days into the transfer window and the rumour mills are going haywire. The big news of the day include PSG targetting an Arsenal superstar and Chinese Super League clubs willing to pay £41.5m in wages to Premier League stars.

Here are all the transfer news and rumours from 7th January 2016:

Serie A

Paulo Dybala evaluating his options

Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala is considering his options amidst reports of interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona. According to Spanish daily Marca, the 23-year-old is undecided whether to move to one of the La Liga giants or stay with the Turin outfit for one more year. The reigning Serie A champions are keen on renewing his contract that will give him a bumper wage hike but a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona will also make him one of the highest-paid players in Europe.

AC Milan to splash €150m on four players

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Serie A giants AC Milan are prepared to splash a whopping €150m in the pursuit of 4 players namely – Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Keita Balde Diao and Mateo Musacchio.

The San Siro outfit are looking to get back to being considered amongst Europe’s elite and as such have zeroed in on the players who can help them get there. The 3 forwards and the defender are at the top of Vincenzo Montella’s wishlist.