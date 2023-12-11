2 AEW rumors we hope are true & 1 we hope isn't: Speculation killer on Jon Moxley's WWE return, legend demanding a 'lot of money,' Top star leaving?

Welcome to the latest edition of the AEW rumors we hope are true and some we hope aren't.

Following CM Punk's electric return to WWE, some fans were pondering whether Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho would follow in his footsteps and return to the Stamford-based promotion. We now have an update on the ongoing speculation.

A top talent is apparently asking for a 'lot of money' to return. Meanwhile, is another massive AEW star set to leave the company? With all these lead stories, we'll dive into the top three rumors of the week.

#3 Hopefully True: Jon Moxley is staying with AEW till 2027

CM Punk's reconciliation with WWE has proved one thing: Anything can happen in pro wrestling. His return also implies that WWE is willing to let bygones be bygones and do business with the former employees who parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion on bad terms.

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley were among the ones who were unhappy with their booking, which prompted them to jump ship elsewhere. The two stalwarts are the standard-bearers of AEW now, but a fan thinks they would eventually go back to WWE sooner or later.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful clarified that Moxley and Jericho are signed to All Elite Wrestling through 2027, which officially rules out chances of them heading back to the Stamford-based promotion.

"Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho are both signed with AEW through 2027," Sapp posted.

Le Champion recently said he had no interest in taking his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame anytime soon.

#2 Hopefully True: Mercedes Moné could be planning to snub AEW for WWE

Mercedes Moné potentially working under the AEW umbrella is a rumor that refuses to go away. Despite the rampant speculation and apparent teases, nothing has transpired between the two parties as of yet.

The only time The CEO of pro wrestling was spotted in an AEW capacity was earlier this year at All In.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently reported that there was a working plan for Moné to work in the Jacksonville-based promotion in August this year. However, that was no longer the case. Interestingly, the former Sasha Banks is asking for a 'lot of money' to return to WWE:

"There was a working plan for AEW to bring in Mercedes or at least tentatively, in August. I've no longer heard that's the plan. I haven't heard [of] any current plans there. I think if WWE were smart, they would look at the amount that she is asking for, which I have heard the dollar figure, and I would say that's a lot. I would do it. I would do it if I were them because she deserves it. She can be an anchor. There is an audience she brings nobody else brings in. There are a wealth of just Sasha Banks, Mercedes Moné wrestling fans, a wealth of them."

#1. Hopefully not True: Andrade El Idolo possibly leaving All Elite Wrestling soon

Andrade El Idolo has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since June 2021. But it looks like he might be wrapping up with the company soon.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio recently learned that the Mexican star was heading back to work with CMLL for the first time since 2015 as he believed his AEW contract was expiring relatively soon.

The wrestling journalist noted that the reason El Idolo wanted to wrestle for CMLL was that he wouldn't be allowed to do it if he was under the WWE umbrella:

"And his deal is coming up relatively soon unless it's extended or something because of time off for injuries or whatever, but he thinks that his deal's up pretty soon. So he wanted to go back [to CMLL] in case he ends up going to WWE. He's not made a decision on what he's doing next. He's not signed a new deal. But if he does go to WWE, he knows he can't go back to Arena Mexico. [His AEW deal is up] he believes relatively soon. My impression is that it's up relatively soon."

Andrade has been experiencing a career resurgence lately, thanks to his new alliance with CJ Perry. He even beat Bryan Danielson in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament. Only time will tell whether the Mexican star will return to his old stomping grounds once his current deal expires.

