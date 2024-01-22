Kagurabachi chapter 18: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 18 will be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #9 on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, most readers around the globe can digitally access the chapter on Shueisha-affiliated platforms on January 28, 2024, at 7 am PT.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi highlighted Chihiro Rokuhira and Genichi Sojo's battle. Although they held the blades forged by the same person, the duo shared contrasting ideals surrounding those blades. In the end, Chihiro's justice prevailed over Sojo's destructive mindset, as he defeated the mafia boss and broke the Cloud Gouger.

Kagurabachi chapter 18 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned earlier, Kagurabachi chapter 18 will be released on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to varying time zones, most readers outside Japan can read the chapter on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Here are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 18, according to their corresponding timezones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, January 28 7 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, January 28 10 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, January 28 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, January 28 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, January 28 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, January 28 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, January 29 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, January 29 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 18

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in Kagurabachi vol 1 cover (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Interested readers can read Kagurabachi chapter 18 online in digital format on Shueisha's MangaPlus app, MangaPlus official site, Viz Media's website, and Shonen Jump+ App.

However, fans must note that only the first and the latest three chapters can be accessed for free reading on these platforms. Manga enthusiasts would require a monetary subscription to be able to read the rest of the chapters of this manga on the said platforms.

Kagurabachi chapter 17 recap

The chapter kicked off with Chihiro and Sojo charging at each other with their Enchanted Blades. As was revealed in chapter 16, both had only 12 seconds left before their bodies gave in due to their extreme usage of Spiritual Energy.

Following a cinematic showdown, the chapter shifted to an imaginary moment taking place between Chihiro and Sojo, where the latter offered the boy some tea and sweets and also inquired whether or not he was Kunishige's son.

The Mafia Boss revealed that while Chihiro helped him comprehend some aspects of the Enchanted Blades, his ideals of justice made him nauseated. To him, the blades Kunishige Rokuhira forged were nothing more than the tools of mass destruction.

Chihiro vs Sojo's fight (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

When he held the blade for the first time, all he heard was the message to slaughter everyone. Although it's a contradictory belief to the one Chihiro had, it was nonetheless the very belief that helped him harmonize with the blade, Cloud Gouger.

Following that, the chapter returned to the battlefield and saw Genichi Sojo severing Chihiro's arm. Yet, he realized that the dark-haired protagonist had become faster than before.

Chihiro takes on Sojo in Kagurabachi chapter 17 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The chapter once again returned to the imaginary conversation where Chihiro asked whether Sojo thought of himself as the only one to speak for Kunishige. Yet, the Mafia Boss realized that anybody could do it, and that made the battles all the more meaningful and fun.

Back to the battle, the chapter then saw Sojo take an all-or-nothing gamble by cloaking himself with twice the amount of Spiritual Energy his body would allow, in exchange for halving the remaining time to three seconds.

However, he missed the swing, as Chihiro Rokuhira evaded the Cloud Gouger right at the final second. As for Chihiro, he realized the Enchanted Blades were truly dangerous, just like his father once told him.

Chihiro defeats Sojo in chapter 17 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Furthermore, he acknowledged Sojo's view that anyone could speak for Kunishige. Precisely for that reason, he couldn't show any respect to Sojo. Instead, he wanted to cut him down with everything he had.

The chapter ended with Chihiro cloaking himself with thrice the amount of Spiritual Energy his body allowed and striking Sojo with Kuro at point-blank range. Although he defended himself with Cloud Gouger, Chihiro's attack slashed him and broke the blade.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 18

Chihiro Rokuhira and Genichi Sojo in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 18 will likely reveal the status of Genichi Sojo following his defeat against Chihiro Rokuhira. Considering how he defended against the Kuro slash at the end, it's unlikely for him to die.

There can be two outcomes at this point: firstly, he may get captured by Chihiro or Shiba and get taken to the Kamunabi facility, or secondly, a Hishaku member may arrive and rescue him.

Sojo and Chihiro's dynamic, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, it would be surprising if Takeru Hokazono decides to kill off Genichi Sojo in Kagurabachi chapter 18. Some fans feel he may take the anti-hero route, which may add a layer of complexity to his already fleshed-out character. Furthermore, his mysterious past is yet to be explored.

Besides that, both Chihiro and Sojo lost an arm during their battle. As such, Kagurabachi chapter 18 may see Char demonstrating her powers to regrow Chihiro's arm. Overall, fans can expect another fascinating chapter next week.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.