PHOTO: MLB icon Jose Canseco's daughter Josie channels the retro-suave in black blazer paired with vintage square shades 

Josie Canseco is carving her own path in the world of modeling, and the daughter of MLB icon Jose Canseco is having a big 2024. While Canseco has been busy with a variety of modeling shoots for brands and photographers, she also keeps her Instagram followers up to date with her daily life.

One such moment was shared to her IG stories, with Canseco posing in a short clip, wearing a black blazer and square red shades.

Josie Canseco in black blazer paired with vintage square shade

Canseco has hit a significant milestone in her career, as she is gracing the front cover of Harper's Bizarre magazine for March. She spoke to Maxim last year about her career goals:

“The ultimate goal for me, because of my love for their late, legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, would be to work with Chanel. Another dream would be an American Vogue cover. I think being chosen for something that big would, in a way, solidify my success.”

Canseco has also been modeling for a variety of swimwear companies, as well as a swimwear jewelry company and multiple photographers, including Perazna.

Josie and Jose Canseco were at the HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic

Josie and Jose Canseco - Cactus Jack HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic

Josie and Jose Canseco were at Travis Scott's celebrity baseball game in mid-February. This took place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas and raised money for the Cactus Jack Foundation. As can be seen in the photos, a good time was had by all, and for a good cause.

There were multiple NFL players in attendance, including Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud, WRs Tank Dell and DeAndre Hopkins, as well as former NFLers Adrian Peterson and Johnny Manziel. Stroud won the MVP after his performance and spoke to reporters after the event:

“It’s for a good cause, I appreciate Trav having me out. It’s been a cool couple of hours. I played when I was growing up. I got some swings in. Just having fun, nothing too serious.”

As you can imagine, there were several MLB players at Minute Maid Park too, including Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve from the Houston Astros.

Travis Scott took to X to thank everyone for coming:

"I must say Houston that was so much funnnnnnnn. Thank you to ever body that came out took time out there busy day to come rock out at Minute Maid park. For a good game. That was Fing fun !!!!!!!!!"

Given that Josie and Jose Canseco were also at the event in 2023, it will be interesting to see if they take part next year as well.

