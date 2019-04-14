×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

76ers fine Amir Johnson for looking at phone during Game 1

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    14 Apr 2019, 08:14 IST
Embiid-Joel-USNews-032019-ftr-getty
Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have fined Amir Johnson an undisclosed amount for looking at his phone in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs first-round series.

Joel Embiid was caught along with Johnson looking at what appeared to be Johnson's phone on the bench.

76ers general manager Elton Brand issued a statement saying the organization has fined Johnson for "conduct detrimental to the team."

Brand said he had addressed the situation with Johnson, "and he understands why his actions were unacceptable. We are moving forward together with our focus now on Game 2."

Embiid said Johnson was just checking on his sick daughter, according to a report from The Athletic.

Johnson later issued a statement apologizing.

"I apologize for having my phone on the bench in today's game," the statement read. "I take full responsibility and will accept the consequences of my actions. I also apologize to my team-mates, the 76ers organization and the fans for the distraction this has caused." 

Johnson was inactive for the game. Embiid was doubtful coming into the game with a knee injury, but he ultimately started and played.

He had some good moments (22 points and 15 rebounds), but Philadelphia were minus-17 with him on the floor.

Omnisport
NEWS
Harris, Simmons lead 76ers past Thunder, 108-104
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers, Game 1
RELATED STORY
Redick just misses triple-double; 76ers beat Hornets 118-114
RELATED STORY
Philadelphia 76ers: Best Sixers Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
NBA to open investigation into Simmons-Johnson meeting request
RELATED STORY
Philadelphia 76ers trade rumors: 3 players the Sixers are targeting ahead of the deadline
RELATED STORY
3 times Russell Westbrook clashed with NBA fans
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
Sixers star Simmons wants to meet with Magic Johnson in off-season
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us