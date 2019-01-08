×
Antetokounmpo scores 30 points as Bucks down Jazz 114-102

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    08 Jan 2019, 09:19 IST
AP Image

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Utah Jazz 114-102 on Monday night.

Thon Maker added a season-high 15 points off the bench for the Bucks, who were coming off a 123-116 loss to Toronto on Saturday night. Milwaukee improved to 28-11, the second-best record in the NBA.

Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz, who lost starting point guard Ricky Rubio to a right hamstring injury less than five minutes into the game. He didn't return.

The Jazz held a three-point advantage heading to the fourth quarter, but Milwaukee grabbed control late after Brogdon's 3-pointer pushed its lead to 105-99. The Bucks built the margin to eight with about three minutes left on two free throws by Brook Lopez, who nailed a deep 3 about a minute later to give Milwaukee an 11-point cushion and seal the victory.

Antetokounmpo, who grabbed 10 rebounds, fouled out with 42.9 seconds remaining.

After a tightly contested first half, the Jazz opened an 11-point lead early in the third quarter before the Bucks stormed back, taking a lead late in the period when Brogdon hit back-to-back shots. Utah rebounded and led 86-83 heading into the fourth.

The Jazz were up 62-58 at halftime, with Mitchell providing 15 points and Jae Crowder adding 11 off the bench. The first half featured 19 lead changes and eight ties.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Rubio scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting before exiting. ... Gobert had 12 rebounds in the first half, matching his average for a full game this season.

Bucks: F D.J. Wilson didn't play due to a left hip pointer. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said he is hopeful Wilson will be able to return Wednesday at Houston. . G Donte DiVincenzo sat out with right ankle soreness. "It's a little bit of a recurring theme," Budenholzer said. "There wasn't an incident or twisted ankle or anything like that.". Milwaukee recalled F Christian Wood from its G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Utah has won 12 of the last 16 meetings.

Bucks: At the Houston Rockets on Wednesday as the teams meet for the first time this season.

