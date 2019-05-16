×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bucks rally past Raptors in Game 1

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    16 May 2019, 08:44 IST
Brook Lopez
Brook Lopez

The Milwaukee Bucks took down the Toronto Raptors 108-100 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals thanks to Brook Lopez.

Milwaukee got down by as many as 12 points in the first half and 10 in the third quarter, but thanks to 29 points from Lopez, including 13 in the fourth, the Bucks were able to outscore Toronto 32-17 in the final frame to earn the win.

The 29 points for Lopez is a career high in the playoffs, surpassing the 28 he scored with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013. He also added 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.

"It was a complete team effort," Lopez told TNT after the game.

"We'd been playing with pretty good energy, pretty good defense all game, the shots just weren't going down for us and we knew that.

"So we just knew we had to keep grinding, keep grinding, that's what we've been doing all season long."

The Raptors got a superb performance from Kyle Lowry, who scored 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting, but it was not enough as Milwaukee closed out the game with Lopez's great final quarter and some solid defense.

Khris Middleton grabbed a steal and easy bucket at the other end to stretch the lead late and Eric Bledsoe had a couple of steals and transition lay-ups in the third quarter which helped to cut into the lead.

The Bucks lead the series 1-0 with Game 2 scheduled for Friday in Milwaukee.

Advertisement
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors, Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA playoffs: Three things that could decide Bucks v Raptors series
RELATED STORY
Raptors will have to be better against Bucks - Nurse
RELATED STORY
76ers force Game 7 against Raptors
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Raptors' Game 7 win over 76ers
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 5
RELATED STORY
Antetokounmpo scores 19, Bucks beat Raptors 105-92
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers, Game 6
RELATED STORY
Siakam, Leonard lead Raptors past Nets 115-105
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors - Game 5
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us