×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

George ignores boos, scores 37 to lead Thunder past Lakers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    03 Jan 2019, 12:58 IST
Paul-George-USNews-010219-ftr-gettyjpgjpg.jpg
Paul George

Paul George ignored boos in the Staples Center, scoring 37 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 107-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

George, who spurned the Lakers in free agency, had plenty of highlights to quieten the crowd on Wednesday.

Thunder star Russell Westbrook had a triple-double (14 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists), but had a terrible shooting game, hitting just three of 20 attempts.

A few players stepped up in LeBron James' absence, but the Lakers fell short. They are now 1-3 with James sidelined by a groin injury. He is considered day-to-day.

Kyle Kuzma has been the Lakers' second-leading scorer this season, but he left with a lower-back contusion. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ended up leading the way for Los Angeles, scoring 25 points on six-of-14 shooting. Brandon Ingram and JaVale McGee scored 17 and 15 points respectively.

The Lakers dropped to 21-17, while the Thunder improved to 24-13 this season.

Hayward heroics

Gordon Hayward scored 35 points on 14-of-18 shooting in a 115-102 Celtics win against the Timberwolves.

Advertisement

Anthony Davis had an impressive 34 points and 26 rebounds as New Orleans fell to Brooklyn 126-121.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was very efficient, scoring 26 points on eight-of-11 shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds in the Grizzlies' 101-94 loss to the Pistons.

Joel Embiid had 42 points and 18 rebounds in Philadelphia's 132-127 win against Phoenix.

 

Horrible Holiday

Justin Holiday scored three points and only made one of his seven shots from the field as the Bulls lost to the Magic 112-84.

Devonte' Graham scored 10 points on three-of-13 shooting in the Hornets' 122-84 routing at the hands of the Mavericks.

 

Towns with a huge dunk

Although Minnesota fell short to the Celtics, Karl-Anthony Towns was happy to punch a dunk home on Semi Ojeleye.

Joel Embiid slashed through the defense with a euro-step to finish at the rim in the 76ers' 132-127 win against the Suns.

Wednesday's results

Dallas Mavericks 122-84 Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat 117-92 Cleveland Cavaliers
Washington Wizards 114-98 Atlanta Hawks
Brooklyn Nets 126-121 New Orleans Pelicans
Boston Celtics 115-102 Minnesota Timberwolves
Orlando Magic 112-84 Chicago Bulls
Detroit Pistons 101-94 Memphis Grizzlies
Philadelphia 76ers 132-127 Phoenix Suns
Oklahoma City Thunder 107-100 Los Angeles Lakers

 

Rockets at Warriors

Stephen Curry was out of commission in this season's first matchup with Houston. The Rockets are on a tremendous run and James Harden is catching fire every game. Although Chris Paul is out, the Rockets may be able to will themselves to another victory against the reigning champions.

Omnisport
NEWS
Paul George gets 37 amid boos in OKC's 107-100 win at Lakers
RELATED STORY
George scores 35 points, leads Thunder past Knicks 128-103
RELATED STORY
George, Westbrook lead Thunder past Bulls 121-96
RELATED STORY
George scores 25 of 47 in 4th, rallies Thunder past Nets
RELATED STORY
George scores 32 as Thunder roll past Suns, 118-101
RELATED STORY
George, Adams lead Thunder past Phoenix 110-100
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder,...
RELATED STORY
Westbrook, George lead Thunder past Suns for 1st win
RELATED STORY
Wiggins scores 30, leads Timberwolves past Thunder 114-112
RELATED STORY
George scores 43, Westbrook has triple-double in Thunder win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us