Giannis: I've only reached 60 per cent of my potential after MVP season

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said he is yet to reach his full potential, despite an NBA MVP-winning season.

Antetokounmpo capped off his sixth season in the league with MVP honours after edging James Harden and Paul George.

The 'Greek Freak' led the Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals before Milwaukee fell to eventual champions the Toronto Raptors.

"There's a lot of things I can improve on," Antetokounmpo told ESPN. "First of all, [I have to] look at myself before I look at anybody else. Try to self-improve as much as possible. There are a lot of things that I got to work on in my game.

"A lot of people say, 'You are the MVP, you are one of the best players in the league, you are so dominant. But I think I can get better. I think I am at 60 percent of my potential, as good as I can be. I just want to be better. If I am in the same situation again [in the conference finals], react better, play the game better, play better, execute better."

@Giannis_An34's reaction to congratulations messages from his friends, family and teammates!! pic.twitter.com/s6i3QtCGXh — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 15, 2019

Despite the disappointing playoff exit to the Raptors, Antetokounmpo made a strong case for himself when he helped Milwaukee to the NBA's best record at 60-22.

Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game.

He shot 57.8 per cent from the field but just 25.6 per cent from behind the arc in the regular season.

Antetokounmpo nearly bested his regular-season averages in the playoffs, recording 25.5 points and 12.3 rebounds throughout the postseason for the Bucks. But he struggled at times as Toronto zeroed in on him during the conference finals.