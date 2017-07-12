Gobert unhappy with the manner of Hayward's Jazz exit

Rudy Gobert understands why Gordon Hayward wanted to leave Utah, but how everything went down left him with a bad taste in his mouth.

by Omnisport News 12 Jul 2017, 07:13 IST

Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward

Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert said he is upset with how Gordon Hayward left the team and joined the Boston Celtics last week.

NBA All-Star Hayward ended his seven-year association with the Jazz, signing for the Celtics via free agency.

According to Gobert, he said he understands why Hayward wanted to leave, but how everything went down left him with a bad taste in his mouth.

"You cannot be mad at somebody for wanting to play for another team," Gobert told ESPN.

"It's just the way he handled it, that's the thing I didn't like. I'm happy for him at the same time.

"I hope he's going to be happy over there and get what he's looking for."

Hayward signed a pending four-year, $128million deal with Boston as he explored free agency, but the Jazz did try to keep him.

In fact, Gobert travelled to see Hayward, along with Ricky Rubio, Joe Ingles and Rodney Hood as the Jazz attempted to work something out with the 27-year-old.

However, Gobert said Hayward did not tell him nor the Jazz that he decided to go to Boston, something he said was not in good taste.

"To all his team-mates, all the guys that he competed with for years, guys that sacrificed for him and for the team, not necessarily tell us but make sure as a team we can keep going forward if he leaves," Gobert said.

"I think that wasn't the best way to do it, but I'm over it now. I'm just focused on the team."