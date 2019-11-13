Lakers bounce back, Young stars for Hawks

The Los Angeles Lakers bounced back to winning ways in the NBA, while Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to victory on Tuesday.

Coming off a loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Lakers responded by beating the Phoenix Suns 123-115.

Anthony Davis (24 points and 12 rebounds) and LeBron James (19 points and 11 assists) had double-doubles for the Lakers (8-2).

The Lakers are top of the Western Conference ahead of two teams on four-game winning streaks – the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.

Young, 21, starred to help the Hawks past the Denver Nuggets 125-121.

The guard had 42 points – going eight-of-13 from three-point range – and 11 assists to continue his brilliant start to the season.

Embiid lifts 76ers as Butler shines

Joel Embiid had a double-double of 27 points and 16 rebounds in the Philadelphia 76ers' 98-97 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Miami Heat were too strong for the Detroit Pistons 117-108 as Jimmy Butler contributed 20 points and 13 assists.

The Jazz continued their winning run, getting past the Brooklyn Nets 119-114 thanks to 30 points from Donovan Mitchell.

Terrible Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder were thrashed by the Indiana Pacers 111-85.

Wonderful White

Coby White set a Chicago Bulls record for most threes in a quarter by hitting seven in the fourth in a 120-102 win over the New York Knicks.

Tuesday's results

Indiana Pacers 111-85 Oklahoma City Thunder

Philadelphia 76ers 98-97 Cleveland Cavaliers

Miami Heat 117-108 Detroit Pistons

Chicago Bulls 120-102 New York Knicks

Atlanta Hawks 125-121 Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers 123-115 Phoenix Suns

Utah Jazz 119-114 Brooklyn Nets

Sacramento Kings 107-99 Portland Trail Blazers

Clippers at Rockets

All eyes will be on the Toyota Center as two contenders, the Houston Rockets (7-3) and Los Angeles Clippers (7-3), meet.