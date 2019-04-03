Malone frustrated by Nuggets' mistakes

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone bemoaned a sloppy performance against the Golden State Warriors as they lost ground in the race for the number one seed in the Western Conference.

The two teams were only separated by one game prior to Tuesday's clash at Oracle Arena, but the Warriors' 116-102 win extended that margin to two.

DeMarcus Cousins starred for the Warriors as they outscored the Nuggets in the first three quarters, the center dominating opposite number Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets had the better of the final period but it was too little too late and Malone was disappointed with his side's quality in possession as they slipped to a second successive defeat.

"Offensively, we have to be a lot cleaner," said Malone. "When you're playing against a team that's won three of the last four world championships, you can’t beat yourself.

"We did that tonight and that's a disappointment. [There were] turnovers all night, we couldn't take care of the ball.

"You give up 21 points off of turnovers in this building, you're going to make it really hard to be in the game."

The Nuggets will look to get back to winning ways against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.