Malone proud of 'phenomenal' Murray

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    17 Apr 2019, 17:02 IST
jamalmurray - cropped
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray produced a "phenomenal" performance in the second half of Game 2, according to Michael Malone, as the Denver Nuggets levelled the series with the San Antonio Spurs.

Murray scored 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Nuggets came from behind to win 114-105, ensuring they travel for back-to-back matches in Texas all square.

It had been a frustrating night for Murray in the opening half, but after a pep talk from Malone he came to life to inspire the Nuggets to a memorable victory.

And Malone was delighted to see the 22-year-old guard deliver on the playoff stage.

"Phenomenal. I'm really proud of him," Malone told his post-match media conference.

"He was so frustrated at half-time, [he was] not making shots, shots he been making his whole career. I just grabbed him and said 'take a deep breath, I believe in you', and for him to go out there and get 24 points, 22 in the second half was great to see. 

"For him to have some success after Game 1 and the first half, really happy for Jamal for him to step up and basically close the game out with the shot-making he had down the stretch.

"The first of many for Jamal Murray, I have no doubt."

Murray had vowed to "bounce back" after just 17 points and two rebounds in Game 1, and he thanked his team-mates and the Denver crowd for helping him achieve that.

"In the fourth, when I stepped on the court I just looked at the crowd, took it all in. I've always dreamed of playing a playoff game and that's what got me started," he told reporters.

"Everybody told me to stick with it, I don't think I scored a field goal until the fourth, so I stuck with it and that [the crowd] got me going."

