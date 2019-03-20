Middleton: Bucks itching for the playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks small forward Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton says the Milwaukee Bucks are "itching for the playoffs" and motivated by taking their game to another level rather than clinching the number one seed.

The Eastern Conference leaders improved to 53-18 with a 115-101 victory over the struggling Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Middleton top-scored for the Bucks with 30 points and later stated that his side are hungry to ensure they hit new heights.

"The guys are itching for the playoffs, but we just have to stay day-to-day and do the things that have gotten us into this position," the small forward said.

"Keep working hard and keep wanting to get better, as an individual and as a group."

The Bucks have a nice cushion over the second-placed Toronto Raptors (50-21) but Middleton says securing top spot is not the priority.

"We haven't talk about that at all," he added.

"What we knew when we clinched the playoff spot is we need to focus on the right now.

"I think the boys are doing a good job of finding ways to get better heading into the playoffs rather than waiting for the playoffs or find ways or do certain things."

"Guys are itching for the playoffs, but we have to stay day to day and do the things that have gotten us to this position." pic.twitter.com/eslqjhsRTv — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 20, 2019