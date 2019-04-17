MRI confirms torn quad for Warriors star Cousins

Warriors star DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn left quadriceps in the Golden State Warriors' Game 2 playoff defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers, the defending NBA champions have confirmed.

Cousins fell chasing down a loose ball in the first quarter of Monday's game.

The four-time All-Star did not return and the Warriors threw away a 31-point lead as the Clippers completed the biggest comeback in NBA playoff history to win 135-131 and level the Western Conference first-round series.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr later revealed that the thigh injury was "pretty significant" and the center would be sidelined for "a while", confirming that Cousins was set for an MRI.

And following an examination on Tuesday, the Warriors stated that Cousins would be out "indefinitely" due to the tear, seemingly making it unlikely he will feature again in the playoffs.

"Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who exited last night's Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers with 8:09 remaining in the first quarter, underwent an MRI exam earlier this morning in the Bay Area," a team statement read.

DeMarcus Cousins Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/iCXEID5Jnt — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 16, 2019

"The MRI confirmed that Cousins has suffered a torn left quadriceps muscle. The injury will sideline Cousins indefinitely and he will begin rehabilitation immediately.

"Updates on his progress will be provided as appropriate."

It is the latest injury setback for Cousins, who only returned in January after missing a year with a torn Achilles that he suffered while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2018.