NBA Top Shot - Everything you need to know about the Rising Stars drop tonight

Since it went live back in October 2020, the NBA Top Shot has generated a total of more than $300 million in transactions and marketplace sales. NBA executive Adrian O’Keeffe recently said in an interview that they expect the blockchain-based platform to do well in the long term, as it has revolutionized the traditional game of card-collecting.

Currently, there are two ways to acquire NBA Top Shot Moments. Users can acquire packs from the regularly held drops that happen on the website. Secondly, users can also buy and sell specific moments from the marketplace. A Rising Stars pack that contains seven individual moments is scheduled to drop at 2 PM PST, on Sunday, 7th March.

In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the scheduled NBA Top Shot Rising Stars drop.

Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball headline NBA Rising Stars selections for 2020-21 season, as revealed on Top Shot. Rosters here: pic.twitter.com/fwmhlz3DX8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2021

NBA Top Shot Rising Stars drop – Everything you need to know

A total of 36,378 packs will be dropped at the scheduled time, with each pack containing a total of 7 moments. The 7 moments will be as follows: 1 rare Rising Stars (Series 2), 1x common Seeing Stars (Series 2), and 5 Base Set (Series 2) moments. Each pack costs exactly $199. You can see full list of the available moments by clicking on this link.

Users can acquire a LaMelo Ball NBA Top Shot Rising Stars Moment via the drop tonight.

NBA Top Shot Rising Stars drop - Rising Stars (Series 2) moments

There are a total of 18 Rising Stars moments that can be acquired, with each pack providing 1. These moments include specific highlights of some future NBA superstars, with the likes of De’Andre Hunter and LaMelo Ball featuring in various specific video highlights from the 2020-21 NBA season thus far. The 18 moments available are of the Rare variant, with only 2,021 such cards that will ever exist.

NBA Top Shot Rising Stars drop - Seeing Stars (Series 2) moments

A total of 24 Common Seeing Stars moments can be acquired via the NBA Top Shot Rising Stars drop. These moments have been inspired by the NBA 2021 All-Star selections, and will have only 10,000 variants. Each of the 24 drafted All-Stars players has been allotted a specific moment, excluding the two captains in LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

🚨PACK DROP ALERT🚨



Set your alarms for Sunday, Mar. 7 at 2pm PT ⏰



We're continuing the #NBAAllStar weekend festivities with a Rising Stars pack drop 🥳



Blog: https://t.co/Y3c7YopfYX

Pack page: https://t.co/Ei3viziuF7 pic.twitter.com/YXPJOjpldr — NBA Top Shot (@nba_topshot) March 6, 2021

NBA Top Shot Rising Stars drop- Base Set (Series 2) moments

Finally, the NBA Top Shot Rising Stars drop is also introducing a total of 50 all-new moments. These include 50 players with specific highlights from the 2020-21 NBA season. These moments are of the Common variant, with a total of 5 specific moments included in each pack.