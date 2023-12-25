NBA Christmas Day action will see five games taking place on Monday, with some of the best players in the league taking the floor. Tonight's schedule includes a battle between two rivals in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, as well as a matchup between the two biggest rivals, the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

With that in mind, let's look at some of the players with the best odds for Christmas Day games.

NBA Player Props today (25 December): Which players have the best odds?

#5 - RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett of the NY Knicks

RJ Barrett has been one of the top New York Knicks players, along with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Barrett has averages of 18.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 2.4 apg on 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.

He is expected to have a key role in tonight's game vs the Milwaukee Bucks and a pick of over 24 combined points, rebounds and assists looks a safe option. Prize Picks gives this option at -137.

#4 - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis - LA Lakers

Anthony Davis has been the second-best player on this LA Lakers' roster. He has averages of 24.4 ppg, on 39.1 percent from three, and has averaged 29.0 ppg over his last five games. Thus, the over 28.5 points vs the Boston Celtics by BetGM (-110) is a decent option.

#3 - Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis - Boston Celtics

The star big man of the Boston Celtics should be in a position to score more than 17.5 points Monday vs the LA Lakers. So, the over 17.5 points at -110 (FanDuel Sportsbook) looks like a safe bet.

Porzingis has averages of 19.1 ppg in 20 games so far and 19.8 ppg over his last five games.

#2 - Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat

The star big man of the Miami Heat will have a tough challenge vs reigning MVP Joel Embiid. However, he has shown his ability to play well against the top players in the league.

Thus, the over 36.5 option in combined points, rebounds and assists (-113 in open line) is a feasible option for Adebayo, who has averages of 21.8 ppg, 9.6 rpg and 4.0 apg this season and 19.2 points, 7.6 rpg and 4.2 apg over his last five.

#1 - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

The 'Greek Freak' has been unstoppable since the start of the season. So, we expect a big game against the New York Knicks.

Thus, the over 38.5 points + assists should be a feasible option (-111 FanDuel Sportsbook) for the two-time NBA MVP, who has averages of 30.8 ppg, 10.9 rpg and 5.5 apg this season as well as 24.8 points and 7.6 apg over his last five.