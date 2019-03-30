Rondo eager for Lakers stay

Los Angeles Lakers center Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo expressed his desire to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers next season after playing a big part in a 129-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Rondo provided 17 assists - a tally that no Laker has bettered in the last 21 years - as Luke Walton's side secured a third win in four NBA matches.

The point guard also came up with five steals, while LeBron James top scored with 27 points for the Lakers at Staples Center.

Rondo only signed a one-year deal when he arrived in Los Angeles, but hopes to remain with the Lakers.

When asked if he wants to return next season, Rondo told ESPN: "Absolutely. I mean, the only way we can go from here is up.

"I don't know what the future holds as far as the summer - if I come back, or who else comes back or if I don't come back.

"Those things are out of my control. But at the same time, it's a great organisation. I can't say enough about the staff and the people who work here. They're really kind and helpful, so I want to continue, if I can, help this organisation grow."

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope continued his hot shooting tonight against the Hornets, dropping 25 points on 60% shooting from deep. #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/HnK2028pXF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 30, 2019

Rondo revealed that talks over a multi-year contract were held when he signed last July.

"We talked about it. As far as long term, maybe not like a six-year deal, but you know, I'm only 33." he added.