Stephen Curry accepts Warriors are still searching to find their 'edge'

News
11   //    20 Dec 2018, 15:30 IST
stephencurry - Cropped
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry says the Golden State Warriors must find their "edge" to put together the kind of streak that has made the team such a formidable force in NBA in recent years.

The Warriors fell to a 108-103 defeat to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the defending champions' 11th loss in 32 games this season.

Steve Kerr's side racked up an eight-match winning streak between October 22 and November 5, but have not put together a longer run than four consecutive victories since.

Curry is convinced the Warriors are close to their best, but recognises the team is not playing at full capacity.

"A lot of it's just getting our edge and a chip on our shoulder," Curry said. 

"Having that vibe when you walk on the floor like we know what we're about to do. Right now, we're still thinking a little bit and trying to figure it out, but we're close.

"We're close, and obviously you want to stay healthy, and that's the biggest part of trying to continue to build momentum, night in, night out, what we can expect when we're out there on the floor."

It took until January 30 for the Warriors – who are third in the Western Conference – to record 11 losses last season, but Curry is not overly concerned.

"We're really close," Curry said. "We fought hard, we competed, our energy was great. It's just the margin of error is a little bit smaller this year, but we understand that. 

"[We] continue to get everybody's best shot against us, and it's been a grind. Nothing comfortable about this position we're in, in terms of we want to get back to being dominant. That's what we're working toward.

"We're going to continue to get that chemistry, playing Warrior basketball that we know how to play. 

"We've talked about it every year. Every year's different. Every year's going to have different challenges and present a different journey. 

"But at the end of the day, we know what type of team we are. I think we're all bought in to what it's going to take to redefine that dominance."

