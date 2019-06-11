Tony Parker retires: Five Opta facts about point guard's NBA career

Tony Parker

On Monday, Tony Parker announced his illustrious NBA career has come to an end.

After spending 17 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and one with the Charlotte Hornets, Parker said it was the right time for him to walk away.

"A lot of different stuff ultimately led me to this decision," Parker told The Undefeated. "But, at the end of the day, I was like, if I can't be Tony Parker anymore and I can't play for a championship, I don't want to play basketball anymore."

Aside from a long career, Parker also has four NBA championships, one NBA Finals MVP award and six All-Star nods under his belt.

Merci Tony pour tous ces moments de bonheur partagés!#MerciTP pic.twitter.com/JYK8bgf9Gn — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 10, 2019

Here are five interesting Opta stats about the 37-year-old Frenchman's time in the NBA.

Among international players, Parker is in good company.

Parker's stats put him in elite standing when it comes to internationals players. He tops Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pau Gasol, Vlade Divac and Dirk Nowitzki in assists per game (5.6) and held his own on the court with a 49.1 field-goal percentage and an average of 15.5 points per game in the regular season.

When it comes to NBA titles, Parker is king

Parker's four NBA titles is tied with former team-mate Manu Ginobili for the most won by an international player. His personal accolades are not too shabby either, with six All-Star appearances, four All-NBA Team selections and an All-Rookie Team berth to go with his 2007 Finals MVP honour.

Making France proud

Parker retires with 1,254 games played, 19,473 career points, 7,036 career assists and 1,053 career steals in his NBA career – the most of any French player. His 18 years in the NBA are tied for the second-most ever for a player born outside the United States or its territories.

Better than entire franchises?

In his 18-year NBA career, Parker won 892 of the 1,254 games he played in (71.1 per cent). That is more wins than the Memphis Grizzlies (792 wins since 1996) and the New Orleans Pelicans (643 wins since 2003) have in their franchise histories, and just 10 fewer than the Toronto Raptors (902 wins since 1996).

Playoff pro

Parker made 17 trips to the NBA playoffs, all as a member of the Spurs. Seven NBA franchises have yet to make 17 trips to the NBA playoffs.