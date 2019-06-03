Warriors top Raptors in Game 2 thanks to second-half surge

The Golden State Warriors topped the Toronto Raptors 109-104 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals to tie the series up at 1-1 on Sunday.

Golden State fell behind early, but came on strong as usual in the third quarter.

The two-time defending champions kicked off the second half on an 18-0 run, and Toronto could not recover quickly enough.

Klay Thompson had a hot start for the Warriors while Stephen Curry made just three of his 10 first-half field-goal attempts. Thompson tweaked his hamstring down the stretch, though, and finished with 25 points.

Curry was reportedly not feeling well to start the contest, but sorted out his cold shooting to some degree, finishing with 23 points on six-of-17 shooting.

Andre Iguodala made the biggest shot of the night, as he sank a clutch three-pointer in the closing seconds.

Warriors center Kevon Looney (chest) also went down with an injury, which could seriously affect the team's depth moving forward.

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard bounced back from an underwhelming Game 1 performance. He scored a game-high 34 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Toronto also got strong contributions from backup guard Fred VanVleet, who logged 38 minutes and scored 17 points, while Kyle Lowry fouled out.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals will take place at Oracle Arena on Wednesday.