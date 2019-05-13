×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Zion Williamson would be immediate hit with New York Knicks - Lance Thomas

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    13 May 2019, 16:32 IST
ZionWilliamson - cropped
Zion Williamson in action for Duke

Projected number one NBA Draft pick Zion Williamson would be welcomed at the New York Knicks with open arms by Lance Thomas.

Top NBA prospect Williamson, 18, is expected to be selected first in this year's draft after an incredible freshman season with Duke.

The explosive teenage forward was named ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year, while also winning the Naismith Trophy and the Wooden Award after averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Blue Devils in 2018-19.

New York have a joint-best 14 per cent chance of getting the first overall pick in Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery, having finished the season bottom of the Eastern Conference and with a 17-65 record – the worst in the league.

Thomas, who signed a four-year deal with the Knicks in 2016, has no doubt Williamson will be an instant hit if he ends up starting his NBA career at Madison Square Garden.

"I would love to see him at the Knicks if we're able to get him as a pick, but, if not, we'll be happy with whoever we get," Thomas told Omnisport.

"The fans would love him instantly. He'd immediately have a big fan base, following there, especially in New York.

"He's an amazing talent. He's probably one of the best athletes I've ever seen on the court. He's very vocal and passionate, so the sky is the limit for that kid.

Advertisement

"He affects the game. He's so athletic, he just affects the game in so many ways.

"When you're that athletic and physically gifted you're going to have an impact on the game regardless.

"Of course, he's going to learn more and grow each year, but I think coming in it'll be a better transition for him because the guys you are playing against at this level will be a lot stronger, the paint's bigger so he actually has more space to operate."

The Knicks are also expected to make big moves in free agency during the offseason, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving said to be among their targets.

Advertisement
What the Knicks will do if they miss out on Zion Williamson
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
New York Knicks: 3 Players That Disappointed This Season
RELATED STORY
Would Zion Williamson help create the next Chicago Bulls dynasty?
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Will the New York Knicks re-sign Carmelo Anthony this summer?
RELATED STORY
The implications of Carmelo Anthony's possible New York Knicks return 
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: The New York Knicks could miss out on both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, May 6th: Anthony Davis could join the New York Knicks, DeMarcus Cousins set for return, and more 
RELATED STORY
LeBron praises Zion: His energy was infectious at Duke
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us