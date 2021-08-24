7 best guns in BGMI for Solo vs Squad situations after V1.5 update

BGMI underwent considerable changes following the V1.5 update. It not only kicked off the new system for the cyclic season in BGMI but also introduced new modes and a new airdrop weapon named the MG3.

The new weapon is quite effective, and players have been using it to show their dominance in BGMI. Gamers who love to play Solo vs Squad favor the new weapon over others. Apart from the MG3, there are several guns that could be used to play Solo vs Squad. This article lists seven such guns that are best for this mode.

BGMI: 7 guns to survive Solo vs Squad mode

7) PP-19 Bizon

PP-19 Bizon is one of the most popular SMGs in the game. This weapon uses 9mm ammo and has a magazine size of 53. With a hit damage of 35, it is an extremely useful weapon during Solo vs Squad combats.

Gamers can fire bullets at a steady rate, and a controlled recoil makes it quite efficient during 1v4 face-offs.

6) Uzi

Uzi is one of the most favored weapons for close-range combats. It fires a deadly streak of bullets and imparts hefty damage to opponents in a short amount of time.

Uzi's stability and low recoil make it one of the deadliest weapons in BGMI. Gamers can use this weapon during close-range combat that follows just after dropping onto a hotdrop POI such as Pochinki or Sysnovka Military Base.

5) DP- 28

DP-28 is one of the most reliable guns in BGMI. With a steady fire rate, low recoil, and the ability to accommodate up to 6x scope, this weapon is one of the best when it comes to wiping up squads. The Dp-28 is quite accurate and has the ability to knock out opponents within a couple of shots.

4) AKM

It would be completely unjust to keep the most popular weapon off the list. AKM is one of the deadliest weapons in BGMI and could be used to wipe out squads with ease when used efficiently.

AKM's burst mode is one of the most efficient in the game. However, the gun has one of the worst recoils in BGMI. Players who can control the recoil of an AKM will find it quite easy to dominate opposing squads.

3) M416

This gun is one of the most popular weapons in BGMI and is the first choice weapon for most gamers. Unlike the AKM, the M416 has a steady fire and controllable recoil, therefore making it quite an efficient weapon when it comes to Solo vs Squad mode.

2) M249

Before the V1.5 update, M249 was only available from airdrops. However, following the update, the M249 spawns randomly in BGMI maps.

This LMG has the ability to hold up to 100 bullets, making it quite deadly. The gun only has the Auto mode of firing. Therefore it has the license to wreak havoc among opponents.

1) MG3

The latest addition to BGMI's arsenal has also emerged as the most efficient weapon when it comes to the Solo vs Squad mode in the game.

The MG3 LMG is only attainable through airdrops and fires a decent round of bullets towards enemies. The addition of this weapon to BGMI has been an advantage for gamers. With a stable firing speed, hefty damage to opponents, and low recoil, MG3 has emerged as the best weapon when it comes to wiping enemy squads.

Note: The content of this article is subjective and reflects the viewpoint of the author.

Edited by Shaheen Banu