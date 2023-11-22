5 best horror games to purchase this autumn sale

Horror games have been the standout of 2023, thanks to significant releases in the genre. Enthusiastic fans have eagerly embraced titles like the Resident Evil 4 remake, Dead Space remake, and Amnesia: The Bunker. Despite the excitement surrounding these flagship releases, there's a concern regarding prices.

Fortunately, PC horror game prices have been slashed with Steam's Autumn Sale. Publishers have made these titles accessible at huge discounts so fans can indulge in these thrillers without breaking the bank.

Resident Evil 4 remake, Dead Space remake, and other horror games you should purchase this autumn sale

1) Resident Evil 4

PC gamers can rejoice as the highly anticipated horror game of 2023, the Resident Evil 4 remake, is now available for just $39.59 on Steam. Based on the classic Capcom hit from the PS2 era, this title introduces new gameplay mechanics like stealth and parrying, an array of new weapons, and spine-chilling boss fights.

Players will step into the shoes of Leon, tasked by the President of the United States to rescue his daughter Ashley. Immersive, atmospheric horror elements add a sense of unease, keeping players on edge about what awaits.

The innovative combat mechanics cater to diverse playstyles, allowing you to approach the game stealthily or directly for a dynamic experience.

Buy it here.

2) Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake emerged as one of the year's major successes, garnering players' praise for its overhauled gameplay and incorporation of sci-fi horror elements. This rendition revisits the original Dead Space game from 2008. Currently priced at $29.99, it offers a substantial 50% discount.

The remake delivers an authentic sci-fi survival horror gaming experience, complete with a gripping narrative, action-packed combat mechanics, spine-chilling creatures, and atmospheric horror elements.

Players have also lauded its outstanding background score and well-crafted sound design. If you're a fan of sci-fi games that blend action and horror, now is the time to buy the Dead Space remake on Steam.

Buy it here.

3) Amnesia: The Bunker

Amnesia: The Bunker has garnered significant praise from gamers and critics alike. The community has lauded its narrative and psychological horror components. Currently featured in the autumn sale on Steam, the game is priced at just $17.49.

A captivating storyline and spine-chilling gameplay ensure an engrossing experience. With numerous jump scares, the game promises a thrilling horror gaming adventure.

For horror genre enthusiasts, Amnesia: The Bunker is a must, providing an opportunity to witness carefully crafted elements incorporated by the developers.

Buy it here.

4) Outlast: Trinity

The Outlast series, cherished by many horror game enthusiasts, is conveniently offered as the Trinity pack. This bundle includes Outlast 1 and 2 and the Whistleblower DLC. You can acquire this pack on Steam for a mere $7.06.

In these first-person survival horror games, you document chilling encounters with a handheld camera and navigate the ominous presence of relentless, psychotic characters.

The intensely exhilarating gameplay creates palpable tension, particularly during those nerve-wracking moments when stealth and evasion become crucial.

Buy it here

5) OxenFree 2: The Lost Signals

OxenFree 2: The Lost Signals has earned recognition as one of the top indie horror games in 2023. Currently featured in the autumn sale on Steam, you can acquire this game for $13.99.

With a compelling narrative infused with supernatural horror, it proves to be quite engaging. If you have a penchant for horror games centered around exploration and solving mysteries, adding this title to your gaming library is highly recommended.

Buy it here.