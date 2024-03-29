5 things to know before you start Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 has been very well received and seems to have taken the community by storm. While some may complain about its microtransactions, no one can deny that Capcom has done something truly amazing by reviving the classic action RPG experience from Dragon's Dogma and giving it a modern touch. DD2's player count has only risen since it was released on March 22, 2024.

Here are five things you need to know before you start Dragon's Dogma 2 if you're planning on playing this title.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are five things to know before you start Dragon's Dogma 2

1) You don't need to play the first game

DD2 is a completely new experience (Image via Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma 2 is a completely new experience and doesn't require you to have played the original title. Capcom has taken an alternate-universe approach with this game. That said, if you've played the first installment, you'll find the sequel's world familiar.

If you've been worried about playing this amazing action RPG because you haven't played the original, you can jump straight into the second game.

2) A Vocation for every playstyle

DD2 has a vocation for everyone to enjoy (Image via Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma 2 makes it a point to give players a lot of tools to experiment with. It may seem like this RPG is a sword-and-shield adventure with a few basic classes. However, that couldn't be further from the truth.

Listed below are the 10 different Vocations that Dragon's Dogma 2 has to offer.

Fighter

Archer

Thief

Mage

Warrior

Sorcerer

Magick Archer

Mystic Spearhand

Trickster

Warfarer

You can also switch out your current Vocation with a different one at any given time. This means you can experiment with them to find out what best caters to your playstyle.

3) Dynamic open world

You can get ambushed at any given time while playing DD2 (Image via Capcom)

While most games with huge maps will give you quest markers to make traveling easier, DD2 offers verbal directions or helps you follow an NPC or one of your Pawns. The world has also been designed in such a way that it warrants exploration.

The game presents random events while you're taking a stroll. You might get ambushed by Harpies, a Cyclops in Dragon's Dogma 2 could destroy the Oxcart you're using to travel, or enemies might attack your camp in the middle of the night. DD2 takes a unique approach with its open world, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

4) Height will affect your stats

Don't go overboard while creating your character in DD2 (Image via Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma 2 has one of the most detailed character creators out there. You can even make avatars based on iconic personalities in the game through it. However, just because the possibilities are endless doesn't mean you should go crazy with your character's design.

You can create your Arisen to be of any shape. But, if your unit is too tall, your Stamina regeneration will go down while your weight capacity will go up. On the other hand, if you opt for a short character, you'll have decent stamina recovery, but you won't be able to carry a lot of weight. So, it is important to experiment and try to find the perfect balance while creating your character in DD2.

5) Pawns are supposed to be switched out

Remember to constantly switch out your Pawns in DD2 (Image via Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma 2 brings back the Pawn system. Every Arisen can have one main Pawn in their party, which will be designed by you. This entity will stick by your side throughout the rest of the game.

Additionally, you can have two extra Pawns called Support Pawns. Other characters in the game design these, and you will not be able to change anything about them. Moreover, their level will not increase with your actions. So, it is important to remember that you need to constantly switch out your Support Pawns to always have a strong party in battle.

