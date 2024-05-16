EA FC 24 Gaëtane Thiney TOTS SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

With the Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema Team of the Season event coming to an end in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Gaëtane Thiney TOTS SBC as one of the final TOTS SBCs of the promo. The French winger has been exceptional for Paris FC in the female side of French club football and has been rewarded for her efforts with a 94-rated item in-game.

Not only has the midfielder received a massive boost to her overall rating and attributes, but she also has the Incisive Pass+, Press Proven+, and Tiki Taka+ PlayStyles. All these factors combine to make her a viable player in the current meta, making the EA FC 24 Gaëtane Thiney TOTS SBC even more appealing.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Gaëtane Thiney TOTS SBC

Thiney has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released Kadidiatou Diani TOTS SBC, the EA FC 24 Gaëtane Thiney TOTS SBC is much more accessible and affordable, as it only requires a single squad to be completed in the Ultimate Team.

These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the challenge required to unlock this card:

Players from France: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in the starting squad: 11

The SBC accepts both Team of the Season and Team of the Week players. With the rating requirement being low, gamers can either choose to submit a low-rated TOTW player or go for a TOTS item, which is easier to obtain in the current state of the Ultimate Team transfer market.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Gaetane Thiney TOTS SBC

The price of fodder players is at an all-time low due to the number of packs being opened for the Ligue 1 Team of the Season event. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy in the current state of the transfer market to complete the EA FC 24 Gaëtane Thiney TOTS SBC from scratch in the most optimal way possible:

Anderson Talisca: 84

Nicklas Süle: 84

Thiago: 84

Marta Torrejón: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Tammy Abraham: 80

Niclas Füllkrug: 80

Marine Dafeur: 80

Mylène Chavas: 79

Michele Di Gregorio: 79

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 30,000 coins. This makes her cheaper than every other 94-rated item in Ultimate Team at the moment. The high-rated card is viable in the current meta of the game, but even for those not looking to add her to the squad, the SBC is still worth completing due to her usability in various SBCs.

