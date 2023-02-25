Ajjubhai vs. Romeo Gamer: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Ajjubhai and Romeo Gamer are well-known Indian gaming content creators, best recognized for their content on Garena Free Fire. They have consistently created fun and engaging videos over the last several years and have amassed a large following on their respective YouTube channels.

At the time of writing, Ajjubhai has 34.5 million subscribers to his name. Alongside this, the content creator’s cumulative view count has surpassed the 5.34 billion mark.

Romeo Gamer, on the other hand, has a great subscriber count of 2.43 million, with more than 180 million views.

Disclaimer: Free Fire MAX stats of Ajjubhai and Romeo Gamer were recorded when writing this article. The information below will change as the two continue to play more matches in the battle royale title.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596. The following are the stats that he currently has in the battle royale title:

BR Career

Here are Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has competed in 1051 solo games, winning 95 of them for a win percentage of 9.03%. He has accumulated 2690 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.81.

In the duo mode, he has bettered his foes in 358 of the 1838 appearances, giving way to a win rate of 19.47%. The player has notched up 7314 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The YouTuber has also played 12920 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 3078, converting to a win ratio of 23.82%. With 50056 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 5.09.

BR Ranked

Here are Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played only one ranked squad match in the current season so far and failed to get the win.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 137719383. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Here are Romeo Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Romeo Gamer has played 7301 solo games and has 1227 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 16.80%. At a K/D ratio of 5.17, he has 31407 kills.

The content creator has competed in 5148 duo matches as well and has 702 Booyahs, leading to a win percentage of 13.63%. He has 17035 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.83.

Within the squad matches, the prominent personality has made 18377 participations and has 5976 victories, translating to a win ratio of 32.51%. He has garnered 63033 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.08.

BR Ranked

Here are Romeo Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current ranked season, Romeo Gamer has played three solo games, but he he has had no wins. He has bagged 24 kills, which lead to a K/D ratio of 8.00.

The YouTuber has also featured in one duo match, but failed to get the Booyah. There are two kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Lastly, Romeo Gamer has played 638 squad games and has 296 wins, maintaining a win percentage of 46.39%. With a K/D ratio of 10.45, he has 3573 frags.

Ajjubhai vs Romeo Gamer: Stats comparison in Free Fire MAX

Ajjubhai Romeo Gamer Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1051 1838 12920 7301 5148 18377 Wins 95 358 3078 1227 702 5976 Win rate 9.03% 19.47% 23.82% 16.80% 13.63% 32.51% Kills 2690 7314 50056 31407 17035 63033 K/D ratio 2.81 4.94 5.09 5.17 3.83 5.08

Upon looking at the BR Career stats, it can be observed that Romeo Gamer has the edge in the solo mode, while Ajjubhai is better in the squad matches. Coming to the team mode, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while the former has a greater win rate.

It isn’t possible and logical to compare the ranked stats of the two YouTubers since Ajjubhai has played only one squad match and has not appeared in solo or duo matches.

