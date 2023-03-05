Amitbhai vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

The popularity of Free Fire in India has aided the growth of many content creators. Amitbhai and Raistar are two of the game's most popular YouTubers to emerge from the Indian community, and they boast huge fanbases due to the engaging content they upload.

According to current statistics, Amitbhai's "Desi Gamers" YouTube channel has 13.4 million subscribers and more than 2.05 billion total views. Raistar, on the other hand, has 7.13 million subscribers and over 170 million views in total.

Amitbhai's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Amitbhai's Free Fire MAX ID is 206746194. The following are his statistics in the battle royale title:

BR Career

Amitbhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has featured in 4160 solo games and has bettered his foes in 364, leading to a win percentage of 8.75%. He has secured 9992 kills in the game mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.63.

Within the duo mode, the player has 867 wins in 5259 participations, corresponding to a win rate of 16.48%. In the process, he has 14486 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.30

Furthermore, Desi Gamers has played 9739 squad matches and has 2679 victories, retaining a win ratio of 27.50%. He has 27216 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.85.

BR Ranked

Amitbhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 70 solo-ranked matches in Free Fire MAX and has seven first-place finishes, possessing a win rate of 10.00%. He has racked up 253 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 4.02.

The content creator has also played 110 duo games and has eight wins for a win percentage of 7.27%. There are 291 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Lastly, Amitbhai has engaged in 66 squad matches, and his side has emerged victorious in 27, reaching a win ratio of 40.90%. With a K/D ratio of 7.92, he has 309 frags.

Raistar's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Raistar's Free Fire MAX ID is 12022250. He holds the following stats:

BR Career

Raistar's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has 3551 solo games to his name and has registered 401 Booyahs, coming down to a win rate of 11.29%. With 10778 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Within the duo matches, the prominent personality has made 4505 appearances and has 708 victories, resulting in a win percentage of 15.71%. He has notched up 14392 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.79.

The YouTuber competed in 16534 squad games, winning 2761 for a win ratio of 16.69%. He has registered 54414 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.95.

BR Ranked

Raistar's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Inside Free Fire MAX's current ranked season, Raistar has played three duo games and has secured a victory, converting to a win percentage of 33.33%. At a K/D ratio of 2.00, he has four frags.

He has further played three squad games, and his side has bagged one win, translating to a win rate of 33.33%. He has three kills for a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Amitbhai vs Raistar: Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

Amitbhai Raistar Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 4160 5259 9739 3551 4505 16534 Wins 364 867 2679 401 708 2761 Win rate 8.75% 16.48% 27.50% 11.29% 15.71% 16.69% Kills 9992 14486 27216 10778 14392 54414 K/D ratio 2.63 3.30 3.85 3.42 3.79 3.95

In the BR Career stats, Raistar has the edge in the solo mode. Meanwhile, Amitbhai has a superior win rate within the duo and squad modes, whereas Raistar has a more excellent K/D ratio.

It wouldn't be sensible to compare the ranked stats of the two YouTubers, as Raistar has played only a few matches in the ongoing season compared to Amitbhai.

Note: The stats of Amitbhai and Raistar were recorded at the time of writing the article. These are expected to change as they continue to play more matches in the battle royale title.

