Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs. Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Gyan Sujan and Amitbhai, otherwise known by their YouTube channels Gyan Gaming and Desi Gamers, respectively, are two of the most renowned content creators in the world of Free Fire. Their captivating personality and exceptional gaming skills have earned them a massive following within the Indian gaming community.

Gyan Gaming has 14.5 million subscribers and a total view count of more than 2.18 billion. On the other hand, Desi Gamers possesses 13.4 million subscribers and over 2.05 billion views.

Gyan Sujan's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gyan Sujan's Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167.

BR Career

Gyan Sujan's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Sujan has played 1468 solo games and has outclassed his enemies in 160 of them, resulting in a win rate of 10.89%. He has killed 2414 enemies for a K/D ratio of 1.85.

The content creator has also competed in 2240 duo matches and has 510 Booyahs, giving way to a win percentage of 22.76%. With 6113 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Gyan Gaming has featured in 19169 squad games and has 6839 wins, translating to a win ratio of 35.67%. He has registered 68853 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.58.

BR Ranked

Gyan Sujan's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Looking at the current season, Gyan Sujan has played eight squad-ranked matches and has three first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 37.5%. At a K/D ratio of 5.60, he has 28 kills.

Apart from this, the prominent personality hasn't played solo or duo squad games.

Amitbhai's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Amitbhai's Free Fire MAX ID is 206746194.

BR Career

Amitbhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has featured in 4144 solo games, winning 362 for a win ratio of 8.73%. There are 9924 kills and 2576 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.62.

In the duo matches, the player has 865 wins in 5224 appearances, converting to a win rate of 16.55%. He has 14414 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Within the squad mode, Desi Gamers has 9720 participations and has remained unbeaten in 2674, holding up a win percentage of 27.51%. He has accumulated 27140 eliminations, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.85.

BR Ranked

Amitbhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 51 solo-ranked matches and has five first-place finishes, reaching a win rate of 9.80%. With a K/D ratio of 3.98, he has 183 kills.

The YouTuber has also played 76 duo games and has six victories, retaining a win percentage of 7.89%. He has notched up 223 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Lastly, Amitbhai has played 49 squad games and has 22 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 44.89%. He has 238 kills for a K/D ratio of 8.81.

Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) vs. Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Stats comparison

Gyan Sujan Amitbhai Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1468 2240 19169 4144 5224 9720 Wins 160 510 6839 362 865 2674 Win rate 10.89% 22.76% 35.67% 8.73% 16.55% 27.51% Kills 2414 6113 68853 9924 14414 27140 K/D ratio 1.85 3.53 5.58 2.62 3.31 3.85

After looking at the BR Career stats of Gyan Sujan and Amitbhai, we can see that Gyan Sujan has the edge in the duo and squad modes. Meanwhile, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio in solo matches, while the former has a superior win rate.

Since Gyan Sujan has not played a sufficient number of matches in the current season, it wouldn't be possible to compare the ranked stats of both YouTubers.

Disclaimer: The Free Fire MAX stats of Gyan Sujan and Amitbhai are recorded when writing this article. These stats are subject to change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

