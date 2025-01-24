Watch: Netflix Full Swing star Joel Dahmen strategizes 'survival mode' in hostile Torrey Pines conditions

Netflix Full Swing star and PGA Tour golfer Joel Dahmen faced a daunting challenge on a windy second round at the Farmers Insurance Open. Dahmen said the conditions forced him to go into "survival mode" at the Torrey Pines South Course.

The 37-year-old carded a round of 3-under 69 in the first round, where he carded four birdies against a bogey. However, with winds prevailing in the second round, he scored an even par 72. Talking about the conditions to NBC Sports Reporter, he said:

"This is wild. I don't know if I've ever played Torrey in this much wind before. We have Santa Ana winds coming in from the east, and every now and then we get a switch off the ocean, which has been super strange today. It’s really difficult to play in, and this is just survival mode out here today."

Joel Dahmen scored four birdies on the 3rd, 6th, 7th and 8th holes against four bogeys on the 5th, 11th, 13th, and 15th holes in the second round. The one-time PGA Tour winner was playing on the South Course at Torrey, reflecting on the differences between North and South Course, he said:

"So the North Course greens are a little firmer, and they're a little more slippery. So I think I’m happy I’m over here on the South today. We'll see how the scores bear out at the end of the day."

Despite the challenging second round, Joel Dahmen is tied for seventh with Wesley Bryan and Harris English. He has an aggregate score of 3-under 141 and is three shots behind leader Lanto Griffin. The winner of the tournament will receive $1.674 million of a total prize purse of $9.3 million.

How did Joel Dahmen perform in 2024?

Joel Dahmen had an underwhelming 2024 season. In 30 starts on the PGA Tour, he made 19 cuts but managed only one top-10 finish and four top-25 finishes. He finished 118th on the FedExCup standings and 124th on the FedExCup Fall standings.

Dahmen's best performances include a T10 at the RBC Canadian Open and a T11 at the PLAYERS Championship. His other notable performances include a T14 at the World Wide Technology Championship and a T25 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Let's take a look at Joel Dahmen's performances in the 2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T72

The American Express: Missed Cut

Farmers Insurance Open: Missed Cut

WM Phoenix Open: T41

Cognizant Classic: Missed Cut

Puerto Rico Open: T49

THE PLAYERS Championship: T11

Valspar Championship: T49

Texas Children's Houston Open: Missed Cut

Valero Texas Open: Missed Cut

Corales Puntacana Championship: T67

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T62

Myrtle Beach Classic: T59

Charles Schwab Challenge: T56

RBC Canadian Open: T10

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T25

John Deere Classic: T46

ISCO Championship: Missed Cut

Barracuda Championship: Missed Cut

3M Open: Missed Cut

Wyndham Championship: T64

Procore Championship: T50

Sanderson Farms Championship: Missed Cut

Black Desert Championship: T40

Shriners Children's Open: Withdrawn

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T41

World Wide Technology Championship: T14

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Missed Cut

The RSM Classic: T35

