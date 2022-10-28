Dawid Malan(53 T20I-1745 runs) is the highest-ranked English player in the T20I rankings currently and is the leading run-scorer in T20Is this year.He could be a good captain choice for this fixture.
2
Both teams openers(A Hales,J Buttler,A Finch,D Warner) are struggling for big scores in recent matches. They are yet to show-case their power-hitting skills.
3
England has a strong middle order with good all-rounders like S Curran,B Stokes,Moeen Ali,Livingstone in a good touch with both bat and ball.
4
Josh Hazlewood(39 T20I-56 wickets) is the leading wicket-taker for Australia in T20Is this year. He has taken 24 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 17.37 so far. He will be leading the pace attack for Australia
5
Hot Picks :D Malan,M Stoinis,S Curran
Risky Picks:D Warner,B Stokes,G Maxwell
Stay away :Matthew Wade
Grand League Captaincy Picks :J Buttler,M Ali,M Wood
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
England
L
W
W
W
W
Australia
W
L
L
L
W
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
ENG
7-
3
AUS
Team Comparison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
ENG
VS
AUS
10
Matches Played
10
6
Matches Won
4
157
Average Score
160
203/0
Highest Score
211/6
105/5
Lowest Score
90/5
ENG
VS
AUS
0
Matches Played
0
0
Matches Won
0
0
Average Score
0
0
Highest Score
0
0
Lowest Score
0
