Match scheduled to begin at 19:00 local time (08:00 GMT)
Starts 28 Oct 2022, 01:30 PM IST
 
Here's a reminder on the cutoff time for a 5-over contest - 9:46 PM local time (4:16 PM IST).
Here's Shane Watson providing the latest update from the MCG to the broadcaster: I'd love to give you guys hope but my umbrella's up and the rain is starting to come down a little bit stronger. It has got to stop raining for a little bit of time as well since the ground is wet and it's a little moist underneath.
England captain Jos Buttler is treating fans in the stands to some selfies. The crowd turnout has been mixed this tournament, but those who have made their presence felt have sure had a ball alright!
Here's a detailed weather report ahead of today's match. Do immerse yourselves into it! 👇
As you may have guessed, the covers are very much in place at the MCG. Surely, we aren't going to see a third straight washout at the venue? That's so not what this wonderful tournament that has ebbed and flowed all along deserves. Let's keep our fingers crossed that it clears up quickly and we see this epic rivalry unfold.
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of this clutch T20 World Cup clash between Australia and England. This is, for those unaware, a must-win clash for both sides. So far, though, it seems that rain is winning. The first game at the MCG was abandoned without a ball being bowled. There is not a lot of optimism that we will get a full game but in the current circumstances, anything closely resembling cricket would do. Start your prayers folks, it could just come in handy! As the clock ticks down, I (Shashwat Kumar) alongside Sooryanarayanan Sesha will bring to you all the live updates!
Right. It has come down to this. Even before a ball had been bowled at this T20 World Cup, many felt this Australia-England clash would have ramifications for the tournament. What is different, though, is that this game could actually decide which of these teams qualifies for the semi-final. It is not an ideal situation for either team. But both don’t have anyone to blame but themselves. They have gotten themselves here, and now, the onus is on them to negotiate a way out of it.

For those wondering, Australia and England have both won a solitary match out of two so far. The hosts went down in their opener to New Zealand. England, meanwhile, were stunned by Ireland at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Once this encounter is done, both teams will only have two games left. So, time is not exactly a luxury.

Prior to the competition, both of these sides seemed invincible. Now, almost everyone at the T20 World Cup knows where they can be attacked. England have been ruing their conservative approach with the bat, while Australia’s bowling unit has not quite been at its best. The hosts’ batting department is not set in stone either, although it comes into this tussle relatively high on confidence.

That is largely down to Marcus Stoinis, who single-handedly took down Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Sri Lanka at Perth on Tuesday. Glenn Maxwell also looked in good touch, despite not putting up a substantial score. That said, there are concerns in their camp. Matthew Wade their designated wicket-keeper and finisher, has since contracted COVID-19 and his participation remains a doubt. Aaron Finch has huffed and puffed at the T20 World Cup, with David Warner also not among the runs so far.

England have faced similar issues, with Alex Hales and Jos Buttler not getting off to good starts. Dawid Malan has scratched around, while Ben Stokes’ best batting position in the side remains an ever-raging debate. Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali have each played an impactful cameo, although there is a school of thought that they are not getting enough balls to bat.

Bowling wise, Australia might just hold the edge, despite not setting the T20 World Cup alight. Josh Hazlewood looked in decent rhythm against Sri Lanka, as did Mitchell Starc. Adam Zampa should also return to add wicket-taking nous, with Mitchell Marsh, Maxwell and Stoinis providing them plenty of bowling options.

England, on the other hand, would be sweating over how Chris Woakes and Mark Wood pull up. Neither has played two games in such close succession since returning for injury. With Australia in town, they might not have the luxury of resting either of them, although it would be interesting to see if they can maintain their intensity. Adil Rashid could be another key player, considering he finally showed glimpses of getting back to his best against Ireland.

Thus, this game, as you might have guessed by now, is very finely balanced. There is not a lot to separate the two sides, and those who had predicted this to be a tight contest, would not be very far off the mark. What has significantly changed, though, is the stakes. An Australia-England clash is always big. But this one could potentially turbocharge one side’s campaign at the expense of the other.

Should be pretty exciting, eh?