Caio Borralho drops massive hint about next UFC fight but keeps opponent under wraps

By Jake Foley
Modified Apr 03, 2025 16:40 GMT
Caio Borralho
Caio Borralho (pictured) teased his next UFC fight [Image Courtesy: @CaioBorralho on Instagram]

Caio Borralho revealed his next UFC fight has been booked with an official date and opponent.

In October 2021, Borralho earned his UFC contract during his second appearance on Dana White's Contender Series.

Since then, the Brazilian middleweight has secured the division's number six ranking due to a 7-0 promotional record, including wins against Paul Craig and Jared Cannonier.

Borralho last fought in August 2024, defeating Cannonier by unanimous decision in a UFC Fight Night main event.

The 32-year-old recently revealed his next fight has been scheduled. He said this during an interview with Ag. Fight:

"We already have a fight, we already have a date, we already have an opponent. I just can't say anything yet, absolutely nothing. That's the most I can say."

Caio Borralho started his UFC tenure with three wins in 2022 over Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, Armen Petrosyan, and Makhmud Muradov.

In 2023, Borralho continued building momentum with wins via second-round submission against Michal Oleksiejczuk and a unanimous decision against Abus Magomedov.

The Brazilian middleweight had a breakout year in 2024, securing performance bonuses for his wins against Paul Craig and Jared Cannonier.

Potential opponents for Borralho's next fight include number eight-ranked Roman Dolidze, number six-ranked Robert Whittaker, number three-ranked Khamzat Chimaev, and number one-ranked Nassourdine Imavov.

Will Caio Borralho become first member of the Fighting Nerds to compete for UFC gold?

Caio Borralho was the first UFC fighter to gain notoriety for the Fighting Nerds, arguably the fastest-growing training gym, known for sporting black glasses with white tape in the middle.

Borralho's number six ranking in the middleweight division is the highest among the most recognized members of the Fighting Nerds teams. With that said, several of Borralho's teammates are catching up quickly.

Jean Silva (4-0 in the UFC) is scheduled for a fight against number thirteen-ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell on April 12.

Mauricio Ruffy (4-0 in the UFC) could receive a ranked lightweight opponent next time out after his highlight-reel knockout against King Green.

Carlos Prates (4-0 in the UFC) is ranked thirteenth in the welterweight division. He's scheduled to fight number seven-ranked Ian Machado Garry in the UFC Kansas City main event on April 26.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
