ONE Fight Night 19 preview and predictions: Jonathan Haggerty versus Felipe Lobo

Fight fans are in for an absolute banger when Jonathan Haggerty puts his Muay Thai gold on the line versus Felipe Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 this Friday, February 16.

The two in-form superstars are prepared to unleash hell and trade strike for strike in search of a highlight-reel finish or a five-round scrap that will entertain the masses. And it comes in a venue only fitting for a fight like this to take place – Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Everything that Jonathan Haggerty seems to touch has turned into gold in his past couple of outings on the global stage, and another remarkable performance from the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king could see him move a step closer to attaining three-sport glory.

As big as his dreams are, however, ‘The General’ cannot look past the exciting style and flair that No.3-ranked Lobo brings to the table, one that could spoil his homecoming party inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

Before these two treat the global fanbase to another striking masterclass, Sportskeeda MMA’s team of experts is here to share their picks and dissect the headline attraction of ONE’s second Fight Night series of 2024.

Mike Murillo: Jonathan Haggerty via second-round KO

Jonathan Haggerty has been on an impressive winning roll of late, and I see him continue doing so against Felipe Lobo and successfully defending the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 19.

And I expect ‘The General’ to do it in a grand way, by way of knockout in the second round.

Lobo no doubt presents a challenge come fight night and should not be counted outright. Just look at how he steadily tore down Thai Saemapetch Fairtex in his last fight to score a KO win in the third round.

But up against a more superior Muay Thai fighter, both in technique and power, in Jonathan Haggerty, I believe Lobo may struggle to have his way this time around and eventually will be overwhelmed by the telling strikes from the reigning world champion.

Ted Razon: Jonathan Haggerty via second-round KO

After a heated back and forth, we’ll finally see who will walk the talk between world-class strikers Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo.

The challenger’s best bet is to become the aggressor in this match and dictate the tempo as soon as the bell rings. Lobo’s fast hands should allow him to put ‘The General’ on the defensive, as long as he doesn’t overcommit and get caught by the double champ’s well-timed counters.

In the event that Jonathan Haggerty gets off to a fast start, the Brazilian should slow the fight down by making it a murky battle in the clinch. While Lobo will always have a puncher’s chance, especially in four-ounce gloves, Haggerty’s championship experience should thwart the challenger’s chances.

‘The General’s signature teeps and chopping downward elbows should keep Lobo at bay whenever he gets too close for comfort. We’ve also seen the unreal power in his fists since moving to bantamweight, as evidenced by his last two knockout wins.

Lobo is a tough cookie to crack and may even survive a few knockdowns, as we’ve seen in his comeback win against Saemapetch. However, Jonathan Haggerty is just levels ahead of the competition right now, and I don’t see any areas where Lobo gets the better of him.

Vince Richards: Jonathan Haggerty via second-round KO

Felipe Lobo is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous fighters in ONE Championship right now.

The Brazilian brawler packs size, height, length, and most importantly power. His third-round knockout win over Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 9 was proof of just how lethal Lobo is in four-ounce gloves.

There are, however, tiers to this fight game we all love.

Jonathan Haggerty has proven that he’s in a league of his own, and it’s a league that Lobo has yet to enter. The British superstar is arguably the best pound-for-pound striker on the planet today, and I don’t see him dropping this match to Lobo.

Haggerty is riding an insane wave of momentum and his last two knockout wins came at the expense of the legendary Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade. ‘The General’ is far too fast for someone like Lobo, and I expect Haggerty to easily overwhelm this fight with his trademark offensive barrage.

I see Jonathan Haggerty immediately putting unmatched pressure on Lobo’s guard, forcing the Brazilian to get on the back foot as early as the first. Haggerty is a master of traps, and he will stop at nothing once he puts his opponents against the ropes.

This could go beyond the first, but I don’t see this fight going to the championship rounds.

James De Rozario: Jonathan Haggerty via third-round KO

There are levels to this game, and then there’s Jonathan Haggerty.

‘The General’ has looked unstoppable in his last two outings on the global stage. And I see another victorious outing for the Londoner when this one gets underway inside the ‘Madison Square Garden of the East’ this week.

Jonathan Haggerty should keep a win inside his pocket against the Brazilian brawler for as long as he can, and he’ll do so with his trademark kicks, elbows, and fists of fury to prevent Lobo from stringing anything together.

Like his win over Fabricio Andrade, his prowess will shine at its brightest in round two, where he will look to outstrategize ‘Demolition Man’ while demolishing him across all areas of the contest.

By the time the third round comes into play, I expect Haggerty to look like he’s barely broken a sweat and prepared to unleash hell. With Lobo’s defense crumbled and cardio drained, I foresee a potential match-winning moment in this frame.

‘The General’ knows how to utilize his weapons to perfection when he sees damage, and he’d probably craft another highlight-reel win with a step-in kick and a left hook to continue his reign at the top of the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 16.