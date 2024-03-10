5 must-watch movies about artists to catch ahead of Frida

The best thing about movies about artists is that they are not only targeted at art aficionados. Movies about artists are also equally entertaining and enjoyable for cinephiles who want to learn more about art. In terms of premise, movies about artists can cover everything from artists' journeys to the inner workings of the art world. The latest movie that art lovers are looking forward to this month is Frida.

Carla Gutierrez's directorial debut Frida will give viewers an insight into the life of Frida Kahlo. Although this is not the first time a movie has been made about the Mexican painter, the trailer promises a fresh new perspective that encompasses interviews, her writing, and striking animation. The storytelling will focus on how Kahlo evolved as an artist after going through many life-changing experiences.

The film will be released on March 14, 2024. Like Frida, there are many other movies about artists that offer cinematic storytelling complete with intriguing characters and enlightening snippets of wisdom that cinephiles should add to their watchlist.

Mr. Turner, Loving Vincent, and three other movies about artists that will ignite your interest in the world of art

1) Pollock (2000)

When it comes to listing quality movies about artists, it would be a disservice to leave out this classic movie directed by Ed Harris. The 73-year-old actor and filmmaker also plays the central character, Jackson Pollock, who played a big role in the abstract expressionist movement.

The movie focuses on Pollock's rise to fame while also throwing light on his struggles with alcoholism and marital problems. Harris does a great job of showcasing the painter's creative process. Viewers should also keep an eye out for Marcia Gay Harden as artist Lee Krasner, who shares a complicated relationship with Pollock.

2) Mr. Turner (2014)

What's most fascinating about this genre of movies is that they give viewers a peek into the creative mindset of artists. This movie, directed by Mike Leigh, focuses on the life of an unconventional British painter named J. M. W. Turner, portrayed by Timothy Spall.

The audience gets insight into the lengths the painter goes to in order to create stunning pieces of art. It also captures the impact different people in his life had on him and his work. Spall's captivating performance is one of the best things about this movie. He skillfully showcases Turner's creative genius while also making his vulnerabilities known.

3) Maudie (2016)

Movies about artists tend to delve deep into creative processes, but that is not all. They also showcase the human connections and powerful emotions that make artists who they are. Directed by Aisling Walsh, this movie stars Sally Hawkins as Maud Lewis.

The well-written narrative brings to the forefront Maud's personal struggles that allow her fans to understand more about the person behind the artwork. Ethan Hawke plays a fish peddler named Everett Lewis, who ends up marrying Maud. It is interesting to see how Maud's rising popularity strains her relationship with Everett.

4) Final Portrait (2017)

Most movies about artists tend to explore the answer to one of the most commonly asked questions, "What goes on in an artist's mind?" This movie, directed by Stanley Tucci, cleverly captures the artistic process which is dynamic and often unpredictable.

Geoffrey Rush plays Alberto Giacometti, a well-known sculptor and painter, who asks an old friend, James Lord, an American critic portrayed by Armie Hammer, to sit for a portrait. Although it was meant to be done in a few days, it took several weeks to finish. In the meantime, Lord gets an intimate look at how Giacometti works and learns more about his artistic vision.

5) Loving Vincent (2017)

Out of all the movies about artists on this list, this title directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman has to be the most aesthetically pleasing. As is evident from the title, this movie focuses on the life of the famous painter Vincent van Gogh. It puts a special focus on the later years of his life and the events leading to his death.

There is no doubt that the artwork is one of the biggest reasons to watch this film. Detailed and captivating, each frame is a testament to the talent of the 125 artists who worked on the project. The narrative also delves into the personal tragedies of the artist that led him to create compelling artwork that is celebrated even today.

Even viewers who don't know a lot about art will enjoy these movies about artists because of their stunning visuals and intriguing narratives.