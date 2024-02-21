Sophie Ellis-Bextor North American tour 2024: Dates, venues, tickets, & all you need to know 

Sophie Ellis-Bextor's North American tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 30, 2024, to June 8, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. It will be in celebration of the singer's Murder on the Dancefloor single entering the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Boston, New York City, and Toronto, via a post on her Facebook page on February 20, 2024:
Tickets for the tour are currently on sale from the singer's official website or via Ticketmaster. Tickets are currently priced at $45 plus processing fees for the US shows, depending upon the venue and seating choice. Tickets for the Canadian show are priced at $50, depending on the venue, seating choice, and currency conversion rate fluctuations.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor North American tour 2024 dates and venues
Sophie Ellis-Bextor released her seminal single, Murder on the Dancefloor, released on December 3, 2001, and then used it as part of the film Saltburn before being re-released on January 18, 2024. The re-release led to a single peak at number 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 single chart as well as a peak at number 2 on the UK singles chart.
Now Sophie Ellis-Bextor is celebrating the re-charting of her single with a new North American tour. The complete list of dates and venues for the Sophie Ellis-Bextor North American tour in 2024 is given below:
- May 31, 2024 – San Diego, California, at The Observatory North Park
- June 3, 2024 – Washington, DC, at 9:30 Club
- June 4, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Royale Boston
- June 5, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Union Transfer
- June 6, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Webster Hall
- June 8, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Danforth Music Hall
The dates and venues for the singer's other 2024 tour dates are also given below:
- March 1, 2024 – Groningen, Netherland, at Groninge
- March 3, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherland, at TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall)
- March 4, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium, at De Roma
- March 5, 2024 – Paris, France, at Bataclan
- March 6, 2024 – Köln, Germany, at Buergerhaus Stollwerck
- March 8, 2024 – Oslo, Norway, at John Dee
- March 9, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Nalen
- March 10, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at Small Vega
- March 12, 2024 – Berlin, German, at Metropol
- March 13, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland, at Progresja
- March 15, 2024 – Praha, Czech Republic, at Palac Akropolis
- March 16, 2024 – Wien, Austria, at WUK
- March 18, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland, at Konzert
- May 26, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Birmingham Pride
- May 30, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at August Hall
- June 13, 2024 – Plymouth, UK, at Plymouth Hoe
- June 16, 2024 – Halifax, UK, at The Piece Hall
- June 23, 2024 – Southampton, UK, at Southampton Summer Sessions
- June 26, 2024 – Aldermaston, UK at The Mount at Wasing
- July 7, 2024 – Bedford, UK, at Bedford Park
- July 11, 2024 – Llangollen, UK, at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod
- July 12, 2024 – Margate, UK, at Various Venues, Margate
- July 13, 2024 – Margate, UK, at Dreamland
- July 18, 2024 – Pori, Finland, at Pori Jazz 2024
- July 20, 2024 – Burnham, UK, at The Big Park
- September 20, 2024 – Perranporth, UK, at The Watering Hole
- November 2, 2024 – Tanunda, Australia, at Peter Lehmann Wines
- November 9, 2024 – Pokolbin, Australia, at Esca Bimbadgen
- November 10, 2024 – Mount Cotton, Australia, at Sirromet Wines
- December 5, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Utilita Arena Cardiff
- December 6, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at AO Arena
- December 7, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena Birmingham
- December 9, 2024 – Brighton, UK, at The Brighton Centre
- December 10, 2024 – Bournemouth, UK, at Bournemouth International Centre
- December 12, 2024 – Glasgow, UK, at Glasgow Hydro
- December 13, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena
- December 14, 2024 – London, UK, at OVO Arena Wembley
Aside from her tour, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also perform at several festivals, including the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Cheltenham Jazz Festival, False Idols Festival, and Camp Bestival Dorset.
