Sophie Ellis-Bextor North American tour 2024: Dates, venues, tickets, & all you need to know 

Sophie Ellis-Bextor's North American tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 30, 2024, to June 8, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. It will be in celebration of the singer's Murder on the Dancefloor single entering the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Boston, New York City, and Toronto, via a post on her Facebook page on February 20, 2024:

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale from the singer's official website or via Ticketmaster. Tickets are currently priced at $45 plus processing fees for the US shows, depending upon the venue and seating choice. Tickets for the Canadian show are priced at $50, depending on the venue, seating choice, and currency conversion rate fluctuations.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor North American tour 2024 dates and venues

Sophie Ellis-Bextor released her seminal single, Murder on the Dancefloor, released on December 3, 2001, and then used it as part of the film Saltburn before being re-released on January 18, 2024. The re-release led to a single peak at number 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 single chart as well as a peak at number 2 on the UK singles chart.

Now Sophie Ellis-Bextor is celebrating the re-charting of her single with a new North American tour. The complete list of dates and venues for the Sophie Ellis-Bextor North American tour in 2024 is given below:

May 31, 2024 – San Diego, California, at The Observatory North Park

June 3, 2024 – Washington, DC, at 9:30 Club

June 4, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Royale Boston

June 5, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Union Transfer

June 6, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Webster Hall

June 8, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Danforth Music Hall

The dates and venues for the singer's other 2024 tour dates are also given below:

March 1, 2024 – Groningen, Netherland, at Groninge

March 3, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherland, at TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall)

March 4, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium, at De Roma

March 5, 2024 – Paris, France, at Bataclan

March 6, 2024 – Köln, Germany, at Buergerhaus Stollwerck

March 8, 2024 – Oslo, Norway, at John Dee

March 9, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Nalen

March 10, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at Small Vega

March 12, 2024 – Berlin, German, at Metropol

March 13, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland, at Progresja

March 15, 2024 – Praha, Czech Republic, at Palac Akropolis

March 16, 2024 – Wien, Austria, at WUK

March 18, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland, at Konzert

May 26, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Birmingham Pride

May 30, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at August Hall

June 13, 2024 – Plymouth, UK, at Plymouth Hoe

June 16, 2024 – Halifax, UK, at The Piece Hall

June 23, 2024 – Southampton, UK, at Southampton Summer Sessions

June 26, 2024 – Aldermaston, UK at The Mount at Wasing

July 7, 2024 – Bedford, UK, at Bedford Park

July 11, 2024 – Llangollen, UK, at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

July 12, 2024 – Margate, UK, at Various Venues, Margate

July 13, 2024 – Margate, UK, at Dreamland

July 18, 2024 – Pori, Finland, at Pori Jazz 2024

July 20, 2024 – Burnham, UK, at The Big Park

September 20, 2024 – Perranporth, UK, at The Watering Hole

November 2, 2024 – Tanunda, Australia, at Peter Lehmann Wines

November 9, 2024 – Pokolbin, Australia, at Esca Bimbadgen

November 10, 2024 – Mount Cotton, Australia, at Sirromet Wines

December 5, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Utilita Arena Cardiff

December 6, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at AO Arena

December 7, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena Birmingham

December 9, 2024 – Brighton, UK, at The Brighton Centre

December 10, 2024 – Bournemouth, UK, at Bournemouth International Centre

December 12, 2024 – Glasgow, UK, at Glasgow Hydro

December 13, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena

December 14, 2024 – London, UK, at OVO Arena Wembley

Aside from her tour, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also perform at several festivals, including the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Cheltenham Jazz Festival, False Idols Festival, and Camp Bestival Dorset.

