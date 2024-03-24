4 takeaways from SmackDown - Cody Rhodes learns Roman Reigns' tricks; popular WWE duo to turn on each other & more

The latest edition of SmackDown intensified the path to WrestleMania XL. From the eagerly awaited in-ring confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns to two WrestleMania competitors joining forces as a tag team and more such events that went down on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Let's take a look at a few subtle clues SmackDown teased this week:

#4. Kevin Owens or Randy Orton might turn heel on SmackDown next week

Kevin Owens kicked off this year with much angst for Logan Paul leading to their Royal Rumble bout in January.

Disgruntled with the results, KO aimed to get revenge on the United States Champion at every opportunity he could. The two were engaged in backstage banters, sneak attacks, and callouts.

During the Men's Elimination Chamber Match Paul rubbed Orton the wrong way when he used knuckledusters to knock him out and have him eliminated. The Apex Predator kept a close eye on Paul's shenanigans on SmackDown in the weeks that followed and even made his presence felt when required.

This eventually led to Nick Aldis announcing a triple-threat match for the United States Championship at The Show of Shows. Owens and Orton are currently faces in the company and are on good terms with each other.

With the impact and crucial nature of a title match at the mega event next month, neither star will back down. Both are known for their opportunistic natures in the ring, and either of them could betray the other and turn heel.

#3. New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on the horizon?

Bianca Belair had doubts about trusting and being empathetic towards Bayley when Damage CTRL turned on her. Naomi lent a helping hand when the faction attacked The Role Model last week on SmackDown but unfortunately found herself on the receiving end of a beatdown along with Bayley.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Bianca Belair and Naomi discussed the current situation in detail. Naomi wanted to do the right thing by backing up The Role Model against Damage CTRL and Belair seemed unwilling to help her former rival Bayley. Ultimately The EST decided to get involved when Damage CTRL ganged up on Naomi and the 34-year-old star came to the ring and cleaned the house.

Damage CTRL with the presence of Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, and The Kabuki Warriors have the numbers on their side. With the Women's Champion facing Bayley at WrestleMania 40, Naomi and Bianca Belair could team up and challenge Asuka and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

It is important to note Naomi's past association with the title when she and Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) surrendered them before leaving the company in 2022. On the other hand, Belair has only held titles in the singles categories.

#2. LA Knight and AJ Styles might have a heavy stipulation at WrestleMania following pre-SmackDown incident

The initial days of AJ Styles and LA Knight's feud seemed mundane with the former out to get the latter for taking his title spot, while he was away recuperating from an injury.

Things escalated when The Phenomenal One attacked Knight with a chair during the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, costing him the bout. An irate Knight had been on the lookout for Styles in the weeks that followed, but the latter's whereabouts seemed unknown.

Last week, however, Styles was present on SmackDown and proceeded to attack Knight from behind once again, while also accepting the latter's challenge for The Show of Shows. This prompted Knight to land up at Styles' residence the night before the blue brand's episode. The two stars were engaged in a heated brawl before cops were called to maintain order.

Given how this rivalry has escalated in recent weeks, a stipulation could be added to their bout at WrestleMania XL. It could either be a steel cage match, last man standing match, or even a street fight. This would enable both men to get their frustrations out on each other following the recent developments.

#1. Cody Rhodes has learned a trick or two from Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes has transformed into the biggest babyface of the company since his return two years ago. Last year, he faced a much bigger challenge when he faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes turned up alone, only to be attacked by Solo Sikoa who cost him the match.

This week on SmackDown, The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief had a face-off ahead of their WrestleMania 40 clash. There was a gentleman's agreement between the stars that they would be present alone without any of their aids.

Reigns tried to double-cross Rhodes by having some of The Bloodline members show up, however, Cody had come prepared with his own backup. Seth Rollins and Jey Uso were also present to ensure that The Bloodline did not attempt to stir any chaos.

Cody's move took Reigns by surprise as he'd assumed that Rhodes would have turned up all by himself. These mind games come in handy for someone like Cody Rhodes who is gearing up to 'complete his story' by finally winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

