5 Superstars who could be announced as the No. 30 entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is just a few days away from us and while there is a massive buzz around the pay-per-view like every year, the excitement among fans is less than what it usually is. The reason for this could very well be that for the first time in WWE history, Royal Rumble would take place in the ThunderDome without live crowds present in the arena.

To counter this, WWE has already announced the massive return of Edge, who is all set to enter the 2021 Royal Rumble match. But that's not all as the company is set to announce the No. 30 entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match on WWE Backstage on January 30. While it could be argued that the No. 30 spot should ideally be kept a surprise, the announcement of a major name could surely help create the buzz.

Who will be the 30th entrant in the Men's #RoyalRumble and the #1 & #2 entrants in the Women's Rumble? Find out exclusively on #WWEBackstage!



📺: Saturday 8e/5p on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/k7OMTwNPmc — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 26, 2021

In this article, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could be announced as the No. 30 entrant in the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions for the same.

#5 Brock Lesnar could be announced to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2021

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar entered the men's Royal Rumble match last year as the WWE Champion and completely dominated the first half of the match, setting a record of 13 eliminations before getting eliminated by the eventual winner, Drew McIntyre.

Brock Lesnar's last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 36 where he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event. Shockingly, Lesnar's WWE contract reportedly expired in August 2020.

However, there are chances that WWE could announce Brock Lesnar as the No. 30 entrant in this year's men's Royal Rumble match. Looking at the destruction that he caused last year entering at No. 1, him entering at No. 30 this year would surely make him the biggest favorite to win the match. As per reports, WWE is planning a massive triple threat match between Brock Lesnar, Keith Lee, and Drew McIntyre for WrestleMania 37.