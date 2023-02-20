5 things Roman Reigns could do leading up to WWE WrestleMania Hollywood: Facing formal rival, surprise triple-threat, confronting Bloodline member

Elimination Chamber 2023 was the last Premium Live Event leading up to WWE WrestleMania Hollywood that featured Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed World Championship against Sami Zayn. The bout was well-received by the audience in Canada.

The contest was given about an hour to unfold, and it exceeded all expectations. The hometown audience showed incredible support for Zayn, who came incredibly close to dethroning The Tribal Chief.

After the match, fans also witnessed the return of Kevin Owens, who helped his real-life best friend fight against The Bloodline. Now that The Head of The Table is seemingly confirmed to enter WrestleMania Hollywood as the world champion, here are five things he could do leading up to the event.

#5. Start feuding with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes made a monumental return to the ring at the 2023 Royal Rumble and went on to outlast 29 other competitors to confirm his world title shot at The Showcase of The Immortals. He will now face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania Hollywood.

While The American Nightmare has had a verbal confrontation with Paul Heyman, he hasn't gone face-to-face with Roman Reigns. Now that Sami Zayn is taken care of, the feud between the WrestleMania opponent should pick up.

In the coming weeks, The Tribal Chief should confront Cody Rhodes and engage in verbal battles to build towards their much-anticipated encounter. The two should have interesting interactions very soon.

#4. Confront Jey Uso

At WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Jey Uso shocked everyone when he chose to side with Sami Zayn instead of his cousin. He hasn't been an active member of The Bloodline ever since.

Even at Elimination Chamber 2023, he interfered in the world title match, seemingly to help the former Honorary Uce. This behavior has seriously damaged the harmony of The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns should handle this situation and bring Jey Uso back to his faction to ensure he goes into WrestleMania Hollywood stronger than ever. The Right Hand Man needs to get back on the team to make sure that The Bloodline continues to rule WWE.

#3. Defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn, again

While fans may think that The Head of The Table will not defend his titles again before the company's flagship event in April, that might not be the case. Triple H could surprise everyone by booking another hurdle before the match against Cody Rhodes.

The main event of Elimination Chamber 2023 was great, but it didn't have a clean ending, as Roman Reigns won after considerable interference from Jimmy Uso. The Master Strategist could demand another shot at the title.

If that is to happen, fans could get to see the underdog go toe-to-toe with The Tribal Chief once again to possibly become the new champion.

#2. Prepare for war against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, fans finally saw the return of Kevin Owens, who helped Sami Zayn fight back against Roman Reigns. The moment might signal that the Canadian duo are back together.

If Zayn and Owens have finally got each other's back, they will seemingly go up against The Bloodline. To handle the upcoming war, The Tribal Chief will have to prepare himself, The Usos, as well as Solo Sikoa.

Once Jey Uso is back in the faction, The Usos might confront the greatest threat to their long-time title reign in Owens and Zayn. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will have to prove his worth and get everything right for the match that will probably happen at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood.

#1. Roman Reigns could surprisingly set up a triple-threat match for WWE WrestleMania Hollywood

As mentioned above, Zayn could receive another title shot, considering that his match at Elimination Chamber wasn't completely clean. If something similar happens once he gets his opportunity, he could very well be added to the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This scenario can realistically take place considering that something similar had happened ahead of WrestleMania 37 when Daniel Bryan was added to Edge and Roman Reigns' world title match.

If the company has planned a triple-threat, it will be interesting to see what role Cody Rhodes plays in the build-up.

Do you think we will witness a triple-threat match in the main event of WWE WrestleMania Hollywood? Let us know in the comments section below.

