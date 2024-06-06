Liv Morgan reacts to Finn Balor co*kblocking Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan took to social media to react to Finn Balor seemingly co*kblocking Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW. This past Monday, Morgan tried to seduce Balor but failed after Balor's intervention.

Morgan had previously kissed Mysterio after the latter unintentionally helped the 29-year-old retain the WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. The kiss sent shockwaves across the professional wrestling world.

On Twitter/X, Morgan reposted Balor's tweet, as he tweeted a rooster and stop symbol emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Morgan reposting Balor's tweet:

Matt Camp believes the timing for the Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio angle is "weird"

Matt Camp has claimed that the timing for the Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio angle is "weird," considering the Vince McMahon situation. McMahon was sued by an ex-employee for alleged sex trafficking and sexual abuse.

Speaking on The Wrestling Matt Show podcast, Camp stated the following:

"Good point, Tom, especially with the current situation with Vince and all of that and the company, a little weird time to do this kind of stuff. But Dom's in on it, so, or it has to be. As long as it's revealed that way. As long as it's revealed that Dom's like, 'Yeah, of course, I want this to happen. I'm totally into her. Rhea is gone. I'm a scumbag. I moved on from my girlfriend, from my Mami because she's not here anymore and I just like to be on television and I like the next hot girl.'"

At the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Morgan became the new Women's World Champion, dethroning Becky Lynch. She previously reignited her feud with Rhea Ripley, leading to the latter's shoulder injury. The injury forced Ripley to be written off WWE programming and relinquishing the Women's World Championship in the process.

It remains to be seen how the storyline with Morgan and Mysterio will unfold in the coming weeks.

