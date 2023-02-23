WWE Rumor Review: Major change to Roman Reigns' WrestleMania match, in-ring return after 19 years, plans for Cody Rhodes

Welcome to this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review. Here, we look back at a few big rumors from a year ago and determine whether they came true.

The focus remains on February 2022, with several WrestleMania-based rumors floating around. This included some big returns, which would light up the event in April.

Also, Roman Reigns' match against Brock Lesnar was set to have a significant change to it — more on that and the other rumors we are covering in this review.

#5. Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2022

Despite winning the 2022 Royal Rumble Match and earning a match against Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar was a part of the Elimination Chamber bout for the WWE Championship. This was likely done just so the WrestleMania 38 main event would be Title vs. Title.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, people within the creative team expected Vince McMahon to book Lesnar to win the Chamber match. That was precisely what happened, as The Beast Incarnate won the WWE Championship and defended it against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

The rumor further stated that Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman were pushing backstage for a Champion vs. Champion match, which seems accurate considering The Wiseman's level of input in Roman Reigns' storylines.

#4. Edge's rumored WrestleMania 38 match

Following his and Beth Phoenix's feud with The Miz and Maryse at the start of 2022, there was a lot of talk about Edge's opponent at WrestleMania 38. Fans had several dream matches in mind for The Rated-R Superstar, with one against AJ Styles particularly sticking out.

During a Q&A session on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp reported that the match had been pitched for The Show of Shows. This turned out to be accurate, as Edge and Styles did face off at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, their bout did not live up to its lofty expectations and left fans a little disappointed.

#3. Asuka's rumored return date

Asuka was out for a while in 2021-22

WWE needed reinforcements in the main event scene of their women's division ahead of WrestleMania 38, with return dates being reported for Asuka and Bayley. According to PWInsider, in February 2022, The Empress of Tomorrow was set to return at the month's end.

Meanwhile, The Role Model was still slated for a return before WrestleMania. We covered that rumor last week, with it being inaccurate. Asuka herself did not come back to WWE television until the end of April, rendering the entire report false.

#2. Big plans for Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 38

The American Nightmare returned at WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW set the wrestling world alight, as rumors of him joining WWE began making the rounds almost instantly. One of the biggest initial reports came from Wade Keller of PWTorch, who said The American Nightmare was going to the Stamford-based company.

He also reported that Vince McMahon would give him a major push on arrival, with him wanting to take advantage of Rhodes' star power. That is exactly what happened. The American Nightmare returned at WrestleMania 38, defeating Seth Rollins in a fantastic match.

He has yet to lose since returning to WWE, having feuded with The Visionary and winning the 2023 Royal Rumble Match. Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39, further proving that he was always meant to be pushed upon returning to his original home.

#1. WWE trying to get Stone Cold Steve Austin to return to the ring

The Rattlesnake returned to the ring in 2022

With WrestleMania 38 taking place in Texas, Stone Cold Steve Austin was always expected to play a part in the event. However, fans were understandably excited when it emerged that WWE wanted him to wrestle.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select that the company "made an overture" to get Austin for a match at The Show of Shows. Bryan Alvarez added to this rumor, stating that the plan was for The Texas Rattlesnake to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania.

This was entirely correct, as Steve Austin did return to the ring 19 years after retiring. He defeated KO in an impromptu No Holds Barred Match in the main event of 'Mania Night One. It was deemed an overwhelming success.

