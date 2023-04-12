Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment.

In today's edition, we will discuss the company's plans for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam as well as John Cena's return to the squared circle. There are also reports of Triple H signing another released star, as well as Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles' status.

#5. Brock Lesnar to feud with a top name this summer

While Brock Lesnar is currently involved in a feud with Cody Rhodes, it seems like WWE is already planning future feuds for The Beast Incarnate. WRKD Wrestling recently reported that Lesnar is slated to be involved in a program with Gunther this summer.

"While Gunther has publicly stated during interviews that he’d like a match with Brock Lesnar, the idea has been floated backstage to potentially have them face off sometime this summer."

Cody Rhodes addressed the attack by the former Universal Champion on this week's RAW. The former AEW star also challenged Lesnar to a match at Backlash, which could be made official when the latter returns to the red brand next week.

#4. Triple H secretly brought back formerly released star

Triple H has provided much-needed depth to the WWE roster since taking charge of the creative duties. The male division could soon be bolstered by Eric Young's return as Fightful Select reported that Hunter signed the formerly released star back in November 2022.

Eric continued to appear for Impact Wrestling until December last year. He is yet to make an appearance for the Stamford-based promotion since re-signing.

#3. John Cena could return at an upcoming WWE PLE

John Cena was last seen inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 39 where he was defeated by Austin Theory. While many fans were worried about his in-ring future after the event, it seems like they may not have to wait long to see the 16-time world champion return to action.

Xero News noted that there are early plans for Cena to wrestle at the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

"Rumour: Early Talks of Cena Wrestling at KOTR PPV. This is considered Card Subject to Change until he agrees but it has been discussed at WWE," tweeted Xero News.

#2. Drew McIntyre's WWE contract to expire soon

Drew McIntyre has proved himself to be the main event caliber star since returning to his old hunting ground in 2017. While he has lived up to his potential in his second stint with the company, his contract is nearing its end.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the Scotsman's current deal has "around nine months left."

McIntyre is currently absent from TV programming. He was last seen in action at WrestleMania 39 where he faced off against Sheamus and Gunther in a triple-threat match.

#1. Update on AJ Styles' return from injury

AJ Styles has been away from action ever since injuring his ankle at a live event back in December. According to Ringside News, the former WWE Champion is not close to a return.

Styles revealed after the match that he broke his ankle and could be out for a long period of time. He was reunited with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson before the setback. The duo has not featured much on RAW since Styles' absence.

