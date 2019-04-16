×
76ers equal NBA playoff record with stunning third quarter in Nets win

28   //    16 Apr 2019, 08:40 IST
Embiid-Joel-USNews-041519-ftr-getty
Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers tied the NBA playoff record for most points ever scored in a quarter as they blitzed the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round clash.

Philadelphia posted 51 points in a stunning third quarter of Monday's 145-123 win over the Nets – equalling a postseason record.

It tied the record for most points ever tallied in a single quarter in playoff history, while it is also the highest-scoring third quarter by a single team ever in the postseasons.

Joel Embiid's 23 points led the 76ers, who set a franchise record for points in a playoff game – eclipsing the previous mark of 141 against San Francisco in 1967.

Ben Simmons finished with a triple-double, tallying 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as the 76ers levelled the series at 1-1.

Spencer Dinwiddie recorded a team-high 19 points for the Nets in the losing effort.

