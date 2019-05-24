Aaron Rodgers no match for Packers team-mate Bakhtiari, MLB star Yelich in beer-chugging contest

Aaron Rodgers at the Milwaukee Bucks game

He is a two-time NFL MVP and recently had a cameo in Game of Thrones, but Aaron Rodgers' beer-chugging skills need some work.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was courtside for the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 5 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday and was challenged to down his drink by team-mate David Bakhtiari during a break in play.

While Bakhtiari had no trouble seeing off two beers - and a subsequent third - Rodgers was unable to finish off his in between.

The 35-year-old was further shown up by Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich seeing off the remains of his cup, though Rodgers was less than impressed given his drink was only just over half full.

This time @DavidBakhtiari has a chugging competition with a fan!! pic.twitter.com/GfxFMnfpHX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 24, 2019

Neither man could compete with Bakhtiari, though, who then downed a can in a chugging contest with a fan wearing his Packers jersey.

Rodgers at least seemed keen for a second chance to challenge Bakhtiari, albeit with slightly stronger measures.

"Make it scotch next time @DavidBakhtiari," he wrote on Twitter.