×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers no match for Packers team-mate Bakhtiari, MLB star Yelich in beer-chugging contest

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    24 May 2019, 14:48 IST
Aaron Rodgers - cropped
Aaron Rodgers at the Milwaukee Bucks game

He is a two-time NFL MVP and recently had a cameo in Game of Thrones, but Aaron Rodgers' beer-chugging skills need some work.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was courtside for the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 5 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday and was challenged to down his drink by team-mate David Bakhtiari during a break in play.

While Bakhtiari had no trouble seeing off two beers - and a subsequent third - Rodgers was unable to finish off his in between.

The 35-year-old was further shown up by Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich seeing off the remains of his cup, though Rodgers was less than impressed given his drink was only just over half full.

Neither man could compete with Bakhtiari, though, who then downed a can in a chugging contest with a fan wearing his Packers jersey.

Rodgers at least seemed keen for a second chance to challenge Bakhtiari, albeit with slightly stronger measures.

Advertisement

"Make it scotch next time @DavidBakhtiari," he wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement
3 Dream participants for the 2020 NBA Dunk Contest
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 Slam Dunk Contest duels EVER
RELATED STORY
This Week in US Sports: Pelicans set to land Zion, Lakers hire Vogel
RELATED STORY
'There's quarterbacks making more per year than him' – Murray on Harper contract
RELATED STORY
NBA All-Star Game 2019: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
This Week in U.S. Sports: NBA drama hits fever pitch; MLB hot stove beginning to freeze
RELATED STORY
This Week in US Sports: MLB handing out tons of extensions, playoffs loom in NBA
RELATED STORY
The 3 players most likely to win the 2020 NBA Dunk Contest
RELATED STORY
This Week in US Sports: MLB hot stove still active, Warriors add a former staple
RELATED STORY
This Week in US Sports: AAF folds, half of Yankees' roster hurt
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us